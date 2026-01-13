Fast-Growing AI Startup Fortiv Enters U.S. as Demand for Business Continuity Accelerates in an Uncertain World

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As uncertainty becomes a defining feature of the global business environment, U.S. enterprises now have a faster path to building resilience.

Fortiv, a Copenhagen-based AI-powered business continuity startup, has officially entered the United States market with the opening of a New York presence. The expansion follows Fortiv's recent capital raise and comes amid rapidly growing demand for modern business resilience solutions across industries.

From geopolitical instability and cyber threats to climate-related disruptions, organizations are facing risks that traditional business continuity plans were never built to handle. Fortiv was built to address this gap.

"We see an incredible need for our advanced business continuity solutions in the U.S.," said Thomas Sehested, founder and CEO of Fortiv. "Companies face more complex risks and uncertainties than ever before, and our technology is designed to give them the agility and confidence to navigate the new landscape."

The company's end-to-end platform leverages AI to automate business continuity processes, ensure operational stability, and put compliance on autopilot. By replacing static plans and manual workflows with real-time intelligence, Fortiv enables organizations to remain resilient as conditions change.

Fortiv's funding round in May last year - one of the largest pre-seed rounds in the Nordics in 2025 - has empowered the company to accelerate its global expansion. The choice of New York as their initial U.S. foothold reflects Fortiv's ambition to support American enterprises seeking to elevate business continuity from a compliance exercise to a strategic priority.

Founder Thomas Sehested has previously lived and worked in the U.S., where he built and exited two startups within compliance tech and big data.

"AI has fundamentally transformed how companies can predict, prepare for, and pivot around disruptions. We are excited to bring our capabilities to U.S. clients who need this agility now more than ever," says Thomas Sehested, who is also a former world champion windsurfer.

Looking ahead, Fortiv plans to expand its U.S. team and deepen partnerships throughout 2026.

About Fortiv

Fortiv is an AI startup founded in Copenhagen with a clear mission: to make organizational resilience radically easier for companies around the world. Founded by Thomas Sehested and Emil Pfeiffer, Fortiv is transforming Business Continuity Management through automation, intelligence and speed.

