Fast-Growing Boston EdTech Company Welcomes New VP of HR

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, whose unique online proctoring solution is used by hundreds of colleges and certification providers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ingrid Smith as Vice President, Human Resources. As the leader of people processes and activities across the Newton-based organization, Smith will spearhead Examity's HR function amidst increasing demand for online learning and test security.

"For training and certification providers across a range of industries, online assessment and remote proctoring are the key to the future in an increasingly digital world," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "We're excited to welcome Ingrid to the Examity team as we navigate the opportunities – and challenges – that always accompany times of tremendous growth and expansion."

Smith joins Examity with more than two decades of expertise in talent acquisition and human resources. She most recently served as VP, People at the life sciences company Orig3n, where she oversaw processes, communications, and the development of playbooks for HR decision-making and management across the organization. Prior to joining Orig3n, Smith held talent leadership roles at Globalization Partners, Polycom, Inc., and McAfee, where she served as director of global executive search from 2011 to 2015.

"Online learning holds tremendous promise as a lever to increase access and opportunity in education and training," said Smith. "Examity's customers cite the strength and commitment of its people as one of the company's greatest assets, and I'm thrilled to build and develop a team that will continue to meet the growing need for proctoring and test security technology in a changing education and certification landscape."

Founded in 2013, Examity offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for hundreds of education and certification providers including Adobe, Epic, and Western Governors University. A recent winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to protect test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

