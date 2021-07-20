Fast-Growing Company That 1 Painter Announces New Franchise Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based residential and commercial painting business That 1 Painter has doubled its multi-million-dollar revenue each year over the past 3 years ––even during the COVID-19 pandemic––and expanded to a total of 15 crews in Austin alone. Having recently launched its second location in San Marcos, the company is now announcing its move to franchise their turnkey systems for new franchisee applicants.

OWN A HOME SERVICES FRANCHISE THAT CREATES CHANGE LOCALLY & GLOBALLY That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter founder Steven Montgomery cites the company's inherent values of passing skills and expertise forward as his inspiration for constructing a franchise system that would help others find a sense of purpose and financial freedom. "It has always been my passion to help others get ahead in life," Montgomery says, adding,"That core desire is the reason I chose to franchise over other models for business growth; I want to help others. And I believe one of the greatest ways to help others is by giving them an opportunity to run a successful business."

Beyond a strong brand name, the That 1 Painter franchise carries with it a comprehensive, one-on-one training program (plus ongoing coaching), designed to complement and enhance business skills. Franchisees will also enjoy access to a plug-and-play sales plan, built to help generate leads and maintain a loyal customer base throughout each franchise territory.

Current That 1 Painter franchise territories cover almost every corner of the US, including cities in: Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. And for a limited time, That 1 Painter is offering a $10,000 discount toward the usual franchise fee to the first 10 applicants able to meet standards for approval.

Interested parties are invited to visit that1painterfranchise.com for more information on the application process.

