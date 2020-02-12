Fast-growing COREONYX acquires FLS, establishes government solutions division

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COREONYX, Inc., a service-disabled veteran-owned small business providing advanced technology solutions and consulting to government customers, announced today the acquisition of another SDVOSB, Collective FLS, Inc. FLS is a leader in CMS, cloud, managed services, enterprise search, hosting and emerging technologies for defense, Intel, civilian, as well as state and local customers. Both organizations are Certified Veteran Enterprises (CVE).

"Everything we do is about focusing on our customers' mission and our acquisition of FLS is an important step in bringing us the power to expand our delivery of innovative technical solutions and create even greater value that our customers demand," said COREONYX CEO, Guy Mincey. "FLS' solutions will help us deepen and strengthen our portfolio with a full IT lifecycle solutions offering."

The acquisition of FLS will be the foundation for COREONYX's new division, COREONYX Government Solutions, and will support the company's growth by expanding and focusing its capabilities.

COREONYX will be gaining all of FLS' customers and contract vehicles with significant forward-looking capabilities in the continually evolving digital transformation world that delivers on the essential customer experience and mission landscape. FLS' assets provide powerful and highly strategic business development drivers within the federal civilian, defense and intelligence arenas, and strong positive past performance. For example, in 2018, FLS won a seat on the Department of Justice's $4.5 billion competitive multiple award Information Technology Support Services (ITSS-5) Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity contract.

Combined, these assets will allow COREONYX to expand offerings to more customers in more locations across the U.S. and around the world.

FLS has more than 20 years of experience supporting a broad array of international and domestic customers, such as the departments of Energy, the Interior and Justice, Export-Import Bank of the United States, National Institutes of Health, National Park Service, U.S. Navy, and the transit authorities in New York City, Washington D.C., and Vancouver, B.C.

COREONYX is led by an executive team that brings a combined 100 years of industry experience to advise government customers based on deep understanding and knowledge of government technology.

About COREONYX

Founded in 2018, COREONYX Inc. is a certified veteran enterprise and service-disabled veteran-owned and CVE small business. COREONYX provides a wide range of services to support the mission of government customers, delivering transformative information technology, professional and technical consulting and support at the federal, state and local level. COREONYX is honored to bring its clients an extensive track record of mission success in creating, implementing, and successfully delivering critical solutions and services. COREONYX's cultural foundation is one of commitment, focus, integrity and undivided attention for each of its clients; demonstrating the belief that every client is unique and each deserves their unwavering commitment every step of the way. The cornerstone of COREONYX's mission is to exceed the highest standards of delivery through innovative solutions that maximize the delivered value that our customers deserve. COREONYX is ISO-90001 certified. Learn more at www.COREONYX.com .

