Fast-growing Ebike Brand Velotric and Conte's Bike Shop Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Premium Ebike Access Across the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric, the premium Ebike brand trusted by over 150,000 riders across North America, today announced a significant strategic partnership with Conte Bikes, one of the nation's most respected bicycle retailers with a nearly 70-year legacy.

Effective immediately, Velotric will become the second primary Ebike brand featured within Conte's retail ecosystem. Conte's is now offering Velotric's complete lineup of Ebikes across its network of 21 stores, leveraging its strong retail presence in Boston, Washington DC, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

This collaboration with Conte's Bike Shop reflects the rapidly growing recognition of Velotric's premium product quality among established U.S. local retailers. Following Velotric's recent expansion to over 1,200 bike shops nationwide, this partnership marks another key milestone in the brand's commitment to providing high-quality Ebikes and professional services.

"We are truly grateful for Conte's trust in Velotric and their confidence in our products," said Adam Zhang, CEO of Velotric. "Through this collaboration, we hope to bring better products and services to the local community and riders. Conte has earned exceptional recognition and trust over the past 70 years across states. Velotric aims to become an indispensable partner in the next half century of Conte's history."

Conte Bikes stated, "Velotric's product quality and brand value truly stood out to us. We believe Velotric is one of the most reliable and innovative Ebike companies in the market, and we look forward to seeing more riders discover and enjoy Velotric Ebikes."

Looking ahead, Velotric plans to learn from Conte's decades of retail expertise and operational excellence, elevating product design, and integrating real rider feedback into future developments. Together, Velotric and Conte's are committed to shaping the next generation of innovative electric mobility for communities across the U.S.

Velotric redefines the Ebike experience with high-performance, comfortable, and accessible electric bikes designed for everyday riders and adventurers alike. Founded by industry veterans – including Adam Zhang, Lime's hardware co-founder, Velotric brings together experts from leading brands like Lime, Giant, Specialized, and Decathlon to create Ebikes that blend innovation, style, and practicality.

Driven by a mission to revolutionize electric mobility and explore the great outdoors, Velotric designs Ebikes that make every journey effortless and exhilarating, all with a focus on simplicity, reliability, and superior design.

Committed to sustainability, innovation, and accessibility, Velotric is creating the future of electric biking – one ride at a time.

For more information, visit Velotric Ebike .

Since 1957, Conte's Bike Shop has been committed to a simple "golden rule": serve local riders and riding communities with friendly, expert service while offering the best cycling products available. To this day, Conte's remains family owned and operated, now with locations in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. At a time when i bike retailers have fewer and fewer options for riders to choose from,Conte's is proud to be an independent, multi-branded retailer offering the widest selection of bikes from the best brands, including Cannondale, Giant, Cervelo, Santa Cruz, Gazelle, Pinarello, Factor, Urban Arrow, Velotric, Woom, Electra, and 1957. The best rides start at Conte's!

