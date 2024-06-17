Fast-growing engineering group SEGULA Technologies USA appoints Vijay Soni as new CEO

DETROIT, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering group SEGULA Technologies has appointed Vijay Soni as the new CEO and Managing Director of SEGULA Technologies USA, effective immediately. In his role, Vijay Soni will spearhead SEGULA Technologies' rapid expansion in the USA market.

Vijay Soni brings over 25 years of extensive global experience in strategic leadership, business development, digital transformation, and managing large teams within the engineering and technology sectors. A distinguished graduate of both Harvard Business School and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Vijay has held multiple leadership roles at HCL Technologies, L&T Technology Services, and Incedo Inc. before joining SEGULA Technologies.

Vijay Soni stated, "Unmatched deep engineering expertise, cutting-edge development and testing facilities, a strong presence across all major countries, and our unique hybrid OEM and Services DNA set SEGULA apart. I am excited to take on this responsibility to lead our company and look forward to expanding our engineering footprint and enhancing our capabilities for an AI and software-driven future."

Adrien Guillemin, CEO SEGULA Technologies Americas: "I am so glad to welcome Vijay Soni onboard! Thanks to his management experience and business acumen, he will be able to sustain the rapid growth we experienced in the last years under the leadership of Xavier Chapuy. USA is a strategic market for SEGULA Technologies. We are willing to continue investing a lot to support our major customers in their innovation and technology projects."

SEGULA Technologies United States is actively involved in the automotive sector, supporting major automakers and OEMs in their transition to electric vehicles with projects focussing on vehicle design, battery pack integration and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In the aerospace sector, SEGULA Technologies U.S. supplies essential services for aircraft manufacturing and has recently secured contracts with leading OEMs.

To support American manufacturers in their industrial transformation, the Group just launched a local tooling automation systems division dedicated to the design of advanced automated and robotized production lines.

Together with its subsidiary Technicon Design, SEGULA Technologies United States, which acts as front office bringing SEGULA group capabilities to the US market and enabling global engineering, currently has over 300 employees located in more than 15 States and plans to recruit more than 400 mechanical engineers, software developers, technicians, designers and mechanics this year in the US.

Click here to download Vijay Soni's portrait.

Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343444/SEGULA_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SEGULA Technologies