Fast-Growing Fintech InvestiFi Partners with Sesimi to Scale Compliant Marketing

Automated brand control meets marketing speed: InvestiFi streamlines customer rollout with compliant, scalable content powered by Sesimi.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesimi, a creative automation and digital asset management platform for regulated brands, has partnered with InvestiFi, a fast-growing fintech serving financial institutions. The collaboration allows InvestiFi to deliver compliant, customizable marketing assets at scale, without compromising regulatory standards.

In today's compliance-heavy fintech landscape, speed and scale often clash with regulatory rigour. As financial institutions rush to meet consumer expectations with personalized, omni-channel content, marketing teams are hindered by lengthy approval cycles, extensive legal reviews, and the lack of scalable creative systems.

InvestiFi, a fast-growing fintech building momentum in the financial services space, selected Sesimi to solve this tension. The partnership enables InvestiFi to deliver compliant, customizable marketing assets to its clients quickly and at scale, without compromising disclosure requirements or brand control.

"As a fast-growing fintech, InvestiFi demands partners that can support our ability to scale quickly," said Sarah Lambert, VP of Marketing at InvestiFi. "It was clear from the start that Sesimi would help our customers launch marketing campaigns faster, with the brand control and compliance safeguards financial institutions need."

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and expectations for timely, personalized communication grow, financial institutions are under pressure to do more, faster, without increasing compliance risk. This partnership reflects a broader industry shift: marketing in finance must now operate with the speed of a fintech startup and the precision of a regulatory body.

InvestiFi's customers, including financial institutions and credit unions, require on-brand content that's not only customizable but also fully compliant with industry standards. Sesimi addresses this by embedding locked disclosures and compliance language into dynamic templates, ensuring that every asset meets legal requirements without delaying go-to-market speed and eliminating the need for lengthy approval processes.

"Fintech moves fast, but compliance doesn't always," said Andrew Baker, CEO of Sesimi. "Sesimi bridges that gap. Our platform gives regulated brands the ability to create and deploy compliant content at the speed their customers expect."

InvestiFi expects the partnership to accelerate client onboarding, improve marketing support capabilities, and strengthen relationships with financial institutions.

For more information, users can visit https://sesimi.com/industries/banking-finance/

About Sesimi

Sesimi is a creative automation and digital asset management platform built for distributed brands. Trusted by Toyota, Volkswagen, and Dräger, Sesimi enables marketing teams to scale personalized, compliant content while maintaining brand consistency. Users can learn more at sesimi.com.

About InvestiFi

InvestiFi is a fintech platform that helps financial institutions modernize their digital banking and investment services. Serving credit unions, community banks, and regional institutions, InvestiFi provides turnkey technology solutions for competitive digital experiences. Users can learn more at investifi.co

