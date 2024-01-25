Fast-Growing Flat Fee Firm Achieves Significant Milestone - Wedmont Private Capital Hits $1.5 Billion in AUM Less Than Four Years from Launch

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedmont Private Capital (https://wedmont.com), one of the nation's largest flat fee private wealth management firms, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing $1.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) less than four years after its inception in February 2020.

Wedmont Private Capital co-founder, Dominic Corabi

Founded by James Pelletier and Dominic Corabi, Wedmont stands out as one of the fastest-growing registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the industry, fueled by its unique flat fee model. Unlike traditional firms where clients pay a percentage of their assets to their advisor every year, Wedmont charges clients an annual fixed flat fee of $12,500, providing high-net-worth families nationwide with comprehensive wealth planning and investment management services at a fraction of the cost of most other firms. Based on industry figures, Wedmont's average client saves nearly $30,000 annually in fees. These savings have caused investors to vote with their feet – leaving behind traditional firms to join Wedmont.

In addition to its notable flat fee structure, Wedmont Private Capital has gained recognition for its expertise in managing direct indexed portfolios. Direct indexing attempts to replicate passive benchmarks using individual stocks, which has the ability to significantly outperform these benchmarks on an after-tax basis. Wedmont is one of the only RIAs to offer this valuable service to clients at no additional expense.

Wedmont's co-founder Dominic Corabi (B.S., United States Naval Academy; M.B.A., Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania), expressed his pleasure with the firm's growth, stating, "This milestone is a testament to our incredible team and our unique model of delivering high quality advice and service to successful families. Our rapid organic growth demonstrates that there is a huge market for exceptional advice provided at a reasonable cost. If clients of traditional firms want to stop paying egregious fees without sacrificing service and sophistication, Wedmont is their answer."

Wedmont plans to continue to disrupt the wealth management industry in 2024 and beyond. Said Corabi, "We're going to continue to work every day on behalf of our clients. The market has spoken, and our growth is a testament to investors' recognition of the economic value Wedmont provides to our clients."

About Wedmont Private Capital:

