Fast Growing Home Improvements Retailer The Building Center Raising Capital on MicroVentures

Family-owned Kansas building materials business focuses on superior customer experience to expand.

MARION, Kan., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether one is building a structure or a business or anything else worthwhile there is something to be said for pacing oneself. The family management team of The Building Center decided the pace must be fast paced. Nothing else explains multi-million-dollar revenue while doubling the company's retail footprint and being awarded the title of "Business of the Year 2022" by the Kansas chapter of America's Small Business Development Center in just five short years.

All these rapid-fire achievements are understandable; in the last two years, homeowners spent more time and money on home improvement projects than ever before. The home improvement market is being propelled due to rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and an increase in younger consumers' desire to transform their homes to match their aesthetics and improve their living comfort. In fact, by the end of 2026, the United States home improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% to $537.47 billion. Consumers have the option to get their home improvement needs satisfied by big box players such as Home Depot or Lowe's. Additionally, "mom and pop" style small privately owned lumber yards are capitalizing on this home improvement trend and serve as a big box alternative for consumers seeking local options.

The Building Center's family-owned business operates in the "rugged, get your hands dirty" industry that is dominated by the big box giants, The Building Center is dedicated to helping customers via offering competitively priced name brand home improvement materials and related products to rural locations while providing friendly and courteous service. The Building Center recognizes the importance and advantages of doing business in these smaller communities and sees an opportunity to focus on customer service as it looks to expand into rural areas that may not be attractive locations for the larger, big box retailers.

The company is raising capital via equity crowdfunding on the widely respected MicroVentures platform. Interested investors are encouraged to learn more about this limited time investment opportunity,

The Building Center Equity Crowdfunding Offering – https://bit.ly/3Hr3sQK

Corporate Website - https://www.thebuildingcenter.com/

About The Building Center, L.L.C.,

Founded in 2017 as a retail lumber yard, the company opened their first store in Marion, Kansas. There are over 7000 small towns in the US that have populations of 1000 to 5000 people, many of which are underserved. The company sees an opportunity for growth in the near and long term through the value and benefit of doing business in these smaller communities. The Building Center strives to cultivate rewarding bilateral loyalty with their customers.

