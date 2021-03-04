Fast-Growing New Company Markaaz to Connect and Verify Every Small Business on the Planet

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by a proven team of world-class innovators, Markaaz is creating a solution no one else has been able to figure out. The company, which began to take shape two years ago and will roll out its namesake platform throughout 2021, will verify and connect every small business on the planet through the world's first global Directory. Later this year, Markaaz will evolve further with an all-in-one Dashboard integrating 100+ partner APIs that allow SMBs to run their business from a single platform.

"We know small businesses and we're really listening to them. Again and again we hear how overwhelmed they are by the daunting supplier vetting process and the plethora of point solutions they need to use that don't integrate with one another," said Hany Fam, founder and CEO of Markaaz. "These small businesses are the backbone of our global economy, yet we don't have a standard to help them succeed. With the extra burden the COVID-19 pandemic has put on so many of these owners, that needs to change now more than ever. At Markaaz, we're reimagining what's possible."

Fam is a long-time transformational leader with a solid track record of building global platforms and businesses. He has held executive positions including at Mastercard and AXA Group. He invented and led the team behind Mastercard Track , one of the first global open commercial solutions to simplify and automate the exchange of payments-related data. With co-founder Fabi Hubschmid and a prominent team of executives and strategic advisors, Markaaz is driven to provide small businesses with accessible and affordable tools to grow and thrive.

As part of that mission, Markaaz is collaborating with companies including Equifax and BDO Alliance USA.

The Markaaz Directory is an unrivaled resource consisting, for the first time globally, of pre-verified SMBs that will allow business owners to save critical time and money to identify, connect, monitor and transact with verified suppliers and partners. The more than 100 million SMBs already included in the Directory, which will grow to more than 300 million later this year, are verified with some of the most robust vetting standards in the world, including Know Your Customer, Know Your Business and AML checks, and identity verification. Markaaz is the first solution to offer affordable, unlimited access to this information, providing invaluable insight and tools to enable better decisions on suppliers and partners.

Later this year, Markaaz will further expand with its all-in-one Dashboard that integrates over 100 partner APIs, such as marketing, accounting, supply chain, cybersecurity and everything in between. SMBs will be able to reference their business critical information all in one platform, instead of the 20 or more point solutions most use today. The Dashboard will also offer toolkits that solve business- or industry-specific challenges as well as a user experience supported by AI and a recommendations engine to deliver customized solutions for every business.

Small businesses can learn more and join now for early sign up by visiting www.markaaz.com . Beginning today, the first 1,000 people to join the waitlist at www.markaaz.com will receive a free one-year business subscription sponsored by the Markaaz Foundation, Markaaz's nonprofit organization with the mission to conduct joint research with academia and public and private stakeholders to inform equitable and inclusive solutions for the global SMB market.

Once the Directory is live, individuals will be able to join for $4.99 per month for search and monitor access. For $17.99 per month or a special rate of $180 annually, a business owner may activate their business on Markaaz, allowing for better visibility and transaction with other SMBs and the network of partners directly on Markaaz.

Small business solution providers interested in becoming a partner can contact Markaaz via the website.

About Markaaz

Markaaz is the world's first global platform to verify and connect small businesses and the network of partners that support them. Through a pre-vetted Directory of global SMBs, an all-in-one Dashboard with integrated tools and toolkits, and a user experience supported by AI, Markaaz will deliver accessible and affordable solutions to empower global SMBs like never before. Recognized internationally by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator, founded by a team of world-class executives and advisors who have done this before, Markaaz is driving equitable and inclusive solutions for SMBs around the world. Learn more at www.markaaz.com .

SOURCE Markaaz

