Fast-Growing Oil Brokerage Ltd. Announces Athens Expansion Following Successful Posidonia Debut

LONDON and HOUSTON and NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil Brokerage Ltd. (OB), a rapidly expanding oil brokerage firm which is part of the OTC Global Holdings portfolio, is pleased to announce the expansion of its offices into Athens. This strategic move will follow OB's successful debut at the Posidonia maritime exhibition, further solidifying its commitment to growth and excellence in the shipbroking industry.

OB's rise in shipbroking can be attributed to its CEO James McNicol, who foresaw the firm's potential two years ago. Recognizing the resilience of shipping rates, James championed the expansion of OB's services to encompass the four pillars of trading: physical oil trading, oil derivatives, freight futures, and shipbroking. According to McNicol, "Oil Brokerage will continue to innovative and adapt to the ever-changing fundamentals of the oil and gas industry, assuming leadership positions across the board and integrating services which allow us to provide end-to-end solutions for our clients."

The Athens office will mark a significant milestone for OB's shipbroking division. With a focus on sale and purchase of tankers, OB aims to tap into the Greek community—a global powerhouse in ship ownership. "Our decision to open an office in Athens this year is pivotal as we move into the sale and purchase of tankers," said Nick Mahoney, Head of Shipping at Oil Brokerage. "Given that the Greek community includes some of the largest ship owners in the world, it makes sense to be geographically close to them. Our presence there allows us to better serve our clients and strengthen our relationships within this key market," he added.

Notably, OB's growth extends beyond shipping. The company has recently opened larger offices in London, Singapore, Geneva and Dubai. These expansions encompass all product lines, including Broker Physical Products and Derivatives, Physical Freight and Freight Derivatives, as well as Cross Barrel (Crude, Fuel Oil, Middle Distillate, Gasoline, Naphtha, LPG, etc.).

"Our growth on other desks and throughout the OTC Global Holdings portfolio of companies has been driven by our ability to add value to our customers by understanding their needs and delivering services that meet those needs," said Joe Kelly, Co-CEO and President of OTC Global Holdings. "In a constantly evolving landscape, our lateral thinking, our proactive approach to service delivery and our ability to offer end-to-end trade solutions differentiate us from our competitors," Kelly concluded.

About Oil Brokerage Ltd.

OB Oil Brokerage is a leading oil brokerage firm offering a full range of services, including trading, physical oil trading, oil derivatives, freight futures, and shipbroking. OB's worldwide reach includes representation in all major global trading hubs including physical presence in London, New York, Houston, Singapore, Dubai, and Geneva. Leveraging OTCGH's extensive network and expertise to expand operations into new territories, Oil Brokerage has consolidated its leadership in Europe, Asia, West Africa, the Arab Gulf, and North America.

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Dubai, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York, and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded 5x "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider for CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

