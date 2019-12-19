Fast-Growing Online Proctoring Company Taps Veteran Engineering Lead

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, recently named the fastest-growing education technology company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Matt Brand as Senior Director of Engineering. Brand brings nearly two decades of experience leading engineering teams at high-growth startups in the Boston area, most recently serving as Head of Engineering for Cambridge-based edtech company CozyKin.

"As online education becomes the norm for colleges and employers alike, we're tapping the potential of emerging technologies like AI to create a better online learning experience," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity. "Matt's experience building successful products -- and teams -- will accelerate Examity's engineering operations and innovation."

In his new role, Brand will oversee Examity's ongoing efforts to develop and refine a secure, streamlined online testing experience for test-takers, instructors, and administrators. He will lead the development of Examity's pioneering proctoring platform, which recently became the first of its kind to adopt the industry-leading LTI Advantage certification from IMS Global. Brand's experience in software development includes senior leadership roles at some of the most prominent startups and tech companies in the Boston area, including MoveWith, Dunwello, and Tabblo.

"After nearly twenty years in the field, I've come to recognize the combination of hard work, ingenuity, and mission orientation that characterizes great places to work," said Brand. "Examity stands out for their commitment to not just leading the field from a technological standpoint -- but also being passionate advocates for the transformative potential of online education."

Widely recognized as one of the country's most successful education technology companies, Examity was recently named to Deloitte's 2019 Fast 500 list for the second straight year. The company, which secured a $90 million investment in April 2019, has also been honored for two consecutive years as one of the top ten fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Examity's platform offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for hundreds of universities, employers, and certification providers worldwide.

