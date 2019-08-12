Fast-Growing Operational Transformation Consultancy, Myrtle Consulting Group, Expands, Opening New Office in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Consulting Group, a leading operations consulting company dedicated to helping global manufacturing, processing and distribution organizations transform their operational performance, announced today the opening of a new office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Our firm has experienced tremendous growth in the Midwest and Northeast in recent years and we feel the area holds potential to continue on this trajectory," said Doug Newman, partner at Myrtle Consulting Group. "Opening an office in Cincinnati allows us to better serve our existing client base in the region and continue growing our business."

Myrtle's unique approach to manufacturing success is designed to pinpoint and transform client-specific challenges into opportunities to optimize operations. Myrtle continues to serve many of the top manufacturers in the food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, pulp & paper, life sciences, mining, metals, oil & gas, and chemicals segments.

The new Cincinnati office is in the Columbia-Tusculum area at the Lincoln School Office Building, 455 Delta Avenue, Suite 203, Cincinnati, OH 45226. Myrtle Consulting Group continues to expand to better serve global clients with offices in the United States (Houston and Cincinnati), Canada (Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary), Latin America (Mexico City, Mexico and Bogota, Colombia), Europe (London, UK and Frankfurt, Germany), and South Africa (Johannesburg).

About Myrtle Consulting Group

Myrtle Consulting Group drives operational transformation within manufacturing, processing and distribution organizations. Using a practical, needs-based approach, Myrtle incorporates values, methodologies, and technologies into custom solutions toward specific customer challenges that improve operational performance and generate lasting business transformation. Learn more at www.myrtlegroup.com.

SOURCE Myrtle Consulting Group

