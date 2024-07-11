Fast-Growing Rural Fiber Internet Provider Conexon Connect Elevates Customer Experience with New Leadership Role, Expanded Focus

Abby Carere named Chief Customer Experience Officer, charged with optimizing user experience as strong subscriber growth continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) arm of rural fiber-optic network solutions leader Conexon, is reinforcing its commitment to a world-class fiber broadband customer experience with the appointment of Conexon executive Abby Carere as Chief Customer Experience Officer. Carere's expanded role speaks to the evolving need for a dedicated senior leader to spearhead new initiatives to take Connect's subscriber experience to the next level.

"Electric cooperatives excel in the electric business in three ways," Conexon co-CEO Jonathan Chambers said. "First, the networks have been built and maintained to a high standard, better than most investor-owned or municipal utilities. Second, electric rates paid by co-op members are typically lower than those paid by customers of investor-owned or municipal utilities. And third, member services are superior to the customer service provided by other utilities, as well as superior to cable companies, phone companies, and the customer service of most every other industry.

"As we built Conexon, the electric co-op experience was our touchstone. We build the highest quality fiber-optic networks. We work hard at keeping network costs down so that great broadband service is affordable in rural America. And, we are working to improve the customer experience. Today's announcement is a reflection of our values. We seek that same quality of customer service for broadband as members get from their cooperatives. Abby will lead us there."

The new customer experience role will foster a more cohesive bond throughout all Connect divisions as they move forward together with a shared vision for the future: ensuring a positive, customer-centric approach to fiber to the home (FTTH) services at every customer touchpoint.

Carere, who established the Sales, Marketing and Account Management teams at Conexon and has led them as Senior Vice President since 2019, has helped guide dozens of electric cooperatives to successfully deploy fiber broadband internet, voice and TV services in their markets. She also played an instrumental role in the development of Connect, as it has expanded into more than 20 markets nationwide since its launch in 2021.

"Our customers, the rural Americans who have been without reliable, affordable access to high-speed internet, are at the center of everything we do," Conexon Founding Partner and co-CEO Randy Klindt said. "As our Connect footprint continues to grow, we are proud to invest further into the future of rural America by delivering the best possible customer experience for everyone we have the opportunity to reach."

A seasoned communications leader, Carere worked with many of the nation's early electric co-op broadband pioneers as the rural broadband movement took flight. Since joining Conexon in 2019, Carere's marketing and sales leadership has helped propel the company's electric cooperative client base and end-user subscriber base to strong and consistent growth.

"The electric cooperative broadband movement has improved quality of life, economic prospects and educational opportunities across countless rural communities," Carere said. "I am honored to have been a part of that as Conexon and its clients have expanded the availability of world-class broadband across so many regions. I look forward to this new role of ensuring Connect customers are front and center with every interaction, so we can continue to grow our business while furthering the vital mission to transform rural America with fiber broadband."

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 20 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, nearly 3 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home, with more than 1.1 million connected. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber and builds more than 50,000 miles annually. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

Cindy Parks

913-526-6912

[email protected]

SOURCE Conexon