Fast-growing Startup 'Synder' Integrates With Shopify, Amazon, and eBay to Help e-Commerce Businesses Automate Bookkeeping and Better Manage Accounts Receivable

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synder, a smart app for finance and bookkeeping management, has recently announced integration with e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify, eBay, Amazon, and Ecwid. From now on, e-commerce businesses can join the family of more than 20K small and medium businesses who effectively manage their AR and put accounting on complete autopilot, having their sales and fees automatically recorded and categorized in QuickBooks and Xero.

Released in 2017, Synder aimed at helping business people and accounting professionals to automatically bring Stripe, Square, and PayPal transactions into QuickBooks or Xero, saving about 8 hrs a week on bookkeeping work and facilitating reconciliation by importing data with a high level of granularity. Striving for continuous improvement of their functionality as well as for excellence in providing great customer experience and support, Synder has begun to conquer its position among the top-notch business apps.

Synder: synchronize e-commerce data from multiple systems in a single place and reconcile in a click

According to a plethora of 5-star reviews that Synder gets at Capterra , G2 , Trustpilot , and QuickBooks , users, both business owners and accounting professionals, value the ability of Synder to gather all the necessary transaction data from multiple online payment platforms like Stripe, PayPal, Square, and more in one place and automatically synchronize it with accounting, facilitating transaction categorization and management, and ensuring the accuracy of the books by eliminating manual data entry. Extending their integration list to comprise the most popular e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify, Amazon, and more, Synder offers e-commerce businesses the possibility to improve management of business finances, save up to 8 hours a week on bookkeeping operations, have accurate P&L statements, balance sheets, tax reports, and reconcile books in literally a couple of clicks.

The most outstanding features that Synder offers to e-commerce businesses include:

Connecting multiple e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify, Amazon, eBay, and Ecwid to QuickBooks or Xero accounting and automating ongoing and historical transaction data import into the books on the background, keeping the books up-to-date and freeing hands for other business-critical tasks.

Creating and sending one-click invoices and closing them automatically in accounting upon payment. Setting up recurring invoices to ensure all products and services are paid on time.

to ensure all products and services are paid on time. Downloading online payments data with all the necessary details, including taxes, processor fees, shipping, discounts, and more to ensure better categorization of transactions, more accurate tax and other reporting, and easier reconciliation with no need to recheck the records for the mismatch.

100% books protection from messing up thanks to the Rollback function that allows undoing any erroneous syncs in bulk and Duplicate Detector that prevents entering duplicate data into the books.

"E-commerce businesses are growing, and all of them need their bookkeeping and accounting covered. The more they grow, the more data they have to deal with, the more complicated their bookkeeping will get," said CEO of CloudBusiness Inc. Michael Astreiko. "So if we timely rebuild our strategy and give those businesses that are experiencing an unprecedented growth a means of doing their bookkeeping faster, more easily, and more conveniently, we can contribute towards rebuilding and strengthening the economy."

To learn more about Synder and how it can help your business, you can schedule a free online demo . For the latest news and updates about Synder, please follow CloudBusiness Inc., the parent company, on social media: Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube .

About Synder and CloudBusiness Inc.

CloudBusiness Inc. is a fintech software developer and vendor. Founded in 2016, it specializes in automating accounting and management of business finances for SMBs and SMEs.

Synder – is a powerful business management tool that is among the top-rated applications on the market, gathering tons of positive reviews at QuickBooks App Store, Capterra, and Trustpilot. The team behind it participated and won the London Small Biz Hackathon 2018 with a business workflow automation app and was among the Top-10 QuickBooks App Showdown finalists of the 2018-2019 years. Get more details at www.SynderApp.com and www.CloudBusinessHQ.com .

