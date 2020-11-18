Fast-Growing U.S. Wholesaler MARQUE Luxury Marks Presence on East Coast with Atlanta Showroom Opening

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wholesale industry's leading authority and seller of authentic pre-owned designer goods, MARQUE Luxury, announced today the opening of its Atlanta showroom today at AmericasMart Atlanta, 75 John Portman Boulevard Building #3, Showroom #7-E108.

MARQUE's Atlanta showroom is the company's second Southern location. Driven by Atlanta's diverse and talented labor pool, MARQUE plans to employ a twenty-five person team to service the metropolitan area and the surrounding region.

Throughout the U.S. and online, MARQUE showrooms carry top luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more. In addition to their expansive inventory offering, MARQUE Luxury's innovative MARQUE Mentor membership program aids prospective new entrants into the resale space. Subscribers can access MARQUE's toolkit and software, connect with industry experts, and use the existing showroom as a resource to create social media and marketing content under the guidance of verified advisors.

"Our customers have spoken, and the demand for wholesale high-end products remains high across the country," said President and Founder Quentin Caruana. "We're establishing our showroom in Atlanta to cater to the needs of our clients in the Southeast United States. By enlisting local experts to join our MARQUE Mentor network, as well as making our products readily available to buyers and sellers in this corner of the country, we'll be filling a void in the local market while becoming a part of Atlanta's thriving retail space."

MARQUE showrooms are accessible to only MARQUE Luxury-approved wholesale dealers and Mentor members by appointment only. The location will be maintaining COVID-19 safety precautions outlined by government officials, with viewings made possible by appointment only, spaces being thoroughly disinfected between visitors, temperature checks, and mandatory mask-wearing by both employees and clients.

MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members interested in getting started or making an appointment can learn more by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or calling (877) 262-7783.

MARQUE Atlanta

75 John Portman Boulevard Building #3

Showroom #7-E108

Atlanta, GA 30303

(877) 262-7783

[email protected]

About MARQUE Luxury

MARQUE was established by industry veterans to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations in the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Los Angeles, California, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Korea. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions. The company sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and through various wholesale channels.

https://www.marqueluxury.com/

Media Contact:

Michelle Yampolsky-Gomez

(877) 262-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE MARQUE Luxury

