Fast-growing Winsight names new president, Technomic chief

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight, the leading provider of business research, news, trade shows, networking events and other intelligence for the food and beverage, convenience retailing and grocery industries, has announced two key executive appointments to facilitate its continuing rapid expansion.

Kurt Reisenberg, a 25-year veteran of the business intelligence pioneer CEB, is joining Winsight in the newly created position of president, where he will oversee the Media & Events, Technomic and Exhibitions divisions, and Alanna Young, formerly Winsight's chief operating officer, has been named president of Technomic, Winsight's industry-leading research, insights and strategic consultancy in the food and beverage business.

"During a challenging time for most business intelligence, event and media companies, Winsight has posted phenomenal growth by responding to the dramatic changes in the information needs of its audiences," said Mike Wood, CEO of Winsight. "The key is having leaders who can readily read the marketplace and respond with daring innovation and fresh thinking. Kurt and Alanna have proven they're the creative strategists who will lead our businesses forward during a time of unprecedented change in the industries we serve."

Reisenberg joins Winsight from Gartner, which acquired CEB (formerly Corporate Executive Board) two years ago. The acquisition strengthened Gartner's role as a global leader in providing research, insights and solutions to businesses specializing in technology, finance, human resources, consumer services and corporate compliance, among other fields. CEB broke new ground with its business model, whereby corporations pay a fee for access to its research and deep reserve of proven solutions to familiar business challenges. During Reisenberg's time as a senior executive for CEB, the firm's annual revenues grew from $15 million to $1 billion.

"Kurt is a proven business builder and inspirational leader who will focus on fostering integration among our divisions," said Wood. Winsight has a unique model built on channeling research and the insights from its content teams to the food and beverage and retail industries through data subscription products, trade shows, websites, custom communications, conferences, publications and consulting.

He will join Winsight on Sept. 3, reporting to Wood.

Young joined Winsight four years ago to develop a data business for the company. She came from Metrostudy, Hanley Wood's leading real estate information firm, where she led research and membership services for 12 years. After Winsight's successful acquisition of Technomic, she shifted to the corporate role of chief operating officer, working closely with that business, as well as Winsight's media and event properties.

"She has terrific leadership and communication skills, is well-versed in product and technology, and has a true passion for the Technomic business," said Wood. "She is the perfect person to lead that business forward as we explore new growth avenues."

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media.

Winsight LLC is a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital.

