Fast Guard Service Advocates for the Efficacy of Unarmed Guards Amidst Changing Regulations in California: Why you don't need armed guards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a proactive response to recent legislative changes, specifically the unanimous decision by San Francisco's public safety committee to update the city's police code prohibiting armed security guards from drawing firearms to protect property, Fast Guard Service, a leading security guard company in California, champions the effectiveness of unarmed security personnel. This move aligns with the company's long-standing belief that unarmed guards provide a highly effective security solution, minimizing liability while ensuring safety.

With the evolving legal landscape around armed security personnel and the inherent liabilities associated with deploying armed guards, Fast Guard Service emphasizes the importance of alternative security measures. "Training for armed guards is undeniably rigorous and site-specific; however, the general rules of carrying a firearm as a security professional introduce a level of liability that is increasingly becoming untenable for many businesses," stated Roderick Payne Jr President of Fast Guard Service.

Fast Guard Service's stance is backed by extensive experience and a deep understanding of the security industry's dynamics. The company advocates that unarmed security guards can be just as effective as their armed counterparts in deterring criminal activities, with the added benefit of reducing the potential for liability. This approach not only aligns with the latest legislative updates in cities like San Francisco but also caters to a broader demand for safer, more adaptable security solutions across various sectors.

As the top security guard company in California, Fast Guard Service is at the forefront of adapting to these changes, offering comprehensive training programs that equip unarmed guards with the skills necessary to protect property and lives effectively. These programs focus on de-escalation techniques, situational awareness, and communication skills, ensuring that guards are prepared to handle any situation with confidence and competence.

"An armed security guard is indeed a strong deterrent. However, the evolving regulatory environment and the increased liability they bring make it clear that innovative, unarmed solutions are not just viable but preferable in many scenarios," added Roderick. Fast Guard Service remains committed to delivering top-notch security solutions that meet the needs of their clients while adhering to the highest standards of safety and compliance. Training program is the difference maker when it comes to security guard service as a whole; Fast guard Service invest a large amount of time and money into their training programs.

Fast Guard Service is a premier security guard company, providing a wide range of security services nationwide. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and the deployment of highly trained security personnel, Fast Guard Service has established itself as the top security guard company, dedicated to protecting American lives and assets.

