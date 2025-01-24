Fast Guard Service Enhances Nationwide Fire Watch Services with Transparent Pricing and Unmatched Professionalism

Protecting Properties Nationwide with Fast Guard Fire Watch Services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Guard Service has announced its commitment to providing transparent pricing for fire watch services across all 50 states. Fire watch services can be a complex and stressful responsibility for property managers and business owners to navigate. The process often begins with a fundamental question: What is a fire watch? This is followed by the challenge of identifying a reliable company to provide this critical service in a timely manner. Fast Guard Service recognizes these challenges and strives to simplify the process by offering clear guidance and reliable solutions.

What Is a Fire Watch?

A fire watch is a temporary service in which a licensed and trained professional monitors a building for fire hazards, acting as a human fire alarm and notifying the fire department if a fire is detected. Fire watch services are typically required when a building's fire protection system is non-operational. At Fast Guard Service, these duties are carried out by licensed and trained security guards from an insured and accredited security agency. The guards conduct patrols every 15 minutes and maintain detailed fire watch logs, recording dates, times, initials, and notes on any identified issues.

There is often a misconception that fire watch duties are simpler than those of a standard security guard. In reality, fire watch guards serve as the last line of defense in protecting lives and valuable assets. Any lapse in vigilance can have catastrophic consequences. Additionally, improperly completed fire watch logs can result in significant fines from fire marshals, costing businesses thousands of dollars and delaying necessary repairs.

Fast Guard Service: A Trusted Partner in Fire Watch

Fast Guard Service has been a leading provider of security services nationwide for over a decade. The company is dedicated to building strong partnerships with clients by delivering exceptional onsite performance. Unlike many other providers, Fast Guard Service prioritizes rigorous training to ensure that assets are protected by skilled and experienced professionals. Operating on a national scale, the company consistently meets and exceeds industry standards.

Fire Watch Pricing Across the Nation

Fast Guard Service has developed a transparent Fire Watch Pricing Guide to help clients make informed decisions. The guide is based on prevailing wages and the company's proprietary pricing matrix. Below are the rates by state:

Alabama : $45 /hour

: /hour Alaska : $80 /hour

: /hour Arizona : $55 /hour

: /hour Arkansas : $50 /hour

: /hour California : $75 /hour

: /hour Colorado : $60 /hour

: /hour Connecticut : $70 /hour

: /hour Delaware : $65 /hour

: /hour Florida : $45 /hour

: /hour Georgia : $45 /hour

: /hour Hawaii : $85 /hour

: /hour Idaho : $50 /hour

: /hour Illinois : $60 /hour

: /hour Indiana : $50 /hour

: /hour Iowa : $50 /hour

: /hour Kansas : $50 /hour

: /hour Kentucky : $50 /hour

: /hour Louisiana : $50 /hour

: /hour Maine : $65 /hour

: /hour Maryland : $70 /hour

: /hour Massachusetts : $75 /hour

: /hour Michigan : $55 /hour

: /hour Minnesota : $60 /hour

: /hour Mississippi : $45 /hour

: /hour Missouri : $50 /hour

: /hour Montana : $55 /hour

: /hour Nebraska : $50 /hour

: /hour Nevada : $60 /hour

: /hour New Hampshire : $65 /hour

: /hour New Jersey : $75 /hour

: /hour New Mexico : $50 /hour

: /hour New York : $85 /hour

: /hour North Carolina : $50 /hour

: /hour North Dakota : $55 /hour

: /hour Ohio : $50 /hour

: /hour Oklahoma : $50 /hour

: /hour Oregon : $60 /hour

: /hour Pennsylvania : $70 /hour

: /hour Rhode Island : $70 /hour

: /hour South Carolina : $50 /hour

: /hour South Dakota : $55 /hour

: /hour Tennessee : $55 /hour

: /hour Texas : $50 /hour

: /hour Utah : $55 /hour

: /hour Vermont : $65 /hour

: /hour Virginia : $60 /hour

: /hour Washington : $65 /hour

: /hour West Virginia : $50 /hour

: /hour Wisconsin : $55 /hour

: /hour Wyoming : $55 /hour

These rates reflect the cost of deploying fully licensed and trained security guards to ensure compliance with fire watch regulations and protect properties nationwide.

A Trusted Partner Nationwide

With over a decade of experience, Fast Guard Service has become a trusted provider of fire watch, armed and unarmed guards, event security, and emergency services. The company's nationwide reach and emphasis on professional training ensure every client receives consistent, top-tier service.

"Our fire watch guards are not just security personnel; they are highly trained professionals who understand the gravity of their role," said Roderick Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service. "Their vigilance and expertise can mean the difference between a minor issue and a catastrophic event."

24/7 Availability

Fast Guard Service operates around the clock, offering immediate assistance in fire watch emergencies. Whether it's a planned service or an urgent need, the company guarantees a prompt response to protect properties and lives.

To learn more about Fast Guard Service or to inquire about fire watch services, call 844-254-8273.

SOURCE Fast Guard Service