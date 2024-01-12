Fast Guard Service Mobilizes to Aid in Tornado Aftermath in Panama City, Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Panama City on January 9, 2024, Fast Guard Service has announced its immediate deployment of security personnel to assist the affected community. The unprecedented weather event has left over 100 households displaced, creating a dire need for organized response and support.

Fast Guard Service, a leading provider of security solutions, is committed to playing a pivotal role in the disaster response efforts. Understanding the critical nature of the situation, the company is deploying trained security guards to the hardest-hit areas to ensure the safety and security of both the residents and their properties.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by these tragic tornadoes," said Thasema James, a representative of Fast Guard Service. "In these times of uncertainty and distress, Fast Guard Service is dedicated to providing steadfast support and security to help stabilize the community."

The security guards from Fast Guard Service will focus on several key areas:

  1. Protecting Vulnerable Properties: With many homes damaged or destroyed, there is an increased risk of looting and vandalism. The guards will maintain a vigilant presence to deter criminal activities and protect properties.
  2. Assisting Emergency Services: Fast Guard Service personnel will work alongside local emergency services to help manage the situation, offering assistance wherever necessary to support relief efforts.
  3. Ensuring Safe Temporary Shelters: For those displaced, temporary shelters are being established. Security guards will be present at these locations to maintain order and ensure the safety of all occupants.
  4. Crowd Control and Traffic Management: To facilitate smooth operations of relief efforts, guards will also assist in managing crowds and directing traffic in affected areas.

Fast Guard Service is coordinating closely with local authorities and disaster response teams to assess ongoing needs and adjust their support accordingly. The company encourages other businesses and individuals to contribute to the relief efforts in any way they can.

About Fast Guard Service:

Fast Guard Service is a top-rated security firm known for its professionalism and commitment to excellence in security and protection services. Operating nationwide, they offer a wide range of security services tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients.

Contact Information:
Call 844-254-8273 or email Sales@fastguardservice.com 

