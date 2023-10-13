Fast Guard Service Offers Protection for Jewish Worshippers

Security firm is pleased to offer security for synagogues and other Jewish places of worship.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Given recent major disturbances and Hamas attacks in Gaza, many Jewish places of worship and educational establishments in other countries have recognized an urgent need to increase their security measures, in order to protect members of the Jewish community. Fast Guard Service is pleased to be able to help in offering protective services for synagogues and other Jewish places of worship.

"Security companies can play a crucial role in protecting Jewish synagogues and other worship places, by offering a range of services tailored to the specific needs of any particular religious institution and its congregation," says President of Fast Guard Service Roderick Payne.

Such services may include:

  • Risk assessment – identifying areas of vulnerability, including the physical structure and the surrounding environment.
  • Security planning – devising a customized security plan with protocols and strategies, as appropriate.
  • Access control – implementation of key card entry, biometric scanning and/or security personnel to restrict entry to authorized users.
  • Surveillance systems – installation of CCTV cameras.
  • Intrusion detection – installation of motion sensors that can alert law enforcement if breached.
  • Emergency response plans – implementing and practicing emergency response plans for a range of scenarios, including natural disasters.
  • Community engagement – liaising with local community to build positive relationships and mutual trust and encouraging vigilance in congregants with a community watch approach.
  • Staff training – providing staff with requirements for an effective response in the case of an emergency.
  • Crisis communication – developing a plan to communicate with congregants and provide reassurance during emergencies.
  • Security audits – regular security audits to ensure that security plans are up-to-date and can adapt readily to evolving threats.
  • Cybersecurity – protecting sensitive data, online assets, and communication systems.

Places of worship should be safe and peaceful, while open to all. Sadly, in today's world, such places can become targets for attacks and consequently a comprehensive security program is essential for the peace of mind of all users. Fast Guard Service can offer this to any Jewish community. Visit our site for further information or to consult with a security expert.

