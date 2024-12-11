Fast Guard Service Shares Top 10 Security Tips for a Safe Holiday Season

Protect What Matters Most This Holiday Season with Fast Guard Service's Expert Tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's trusted partner in security services, Fast Guard Service extends warm holiday wishes and offers essential safety tips to ensure a secure season. Remember, for comprehensive security guard services available nationwide 24/7, call Fast Guard Service.

Top 10 Holiday Security Tips:

1. Secure Your Property When Away

If traveling or closing your business, hire a drive-by security service for daily checks. Install cameras as deterrents; our guards can monitor systems and respond to alerts 24/7, acting as your personal defense system.

2. Be Vigilant While Shopping

Stay aware of your surroundings, especially when purchasing high-value items. Avoid shopping alone and be cautious of individuals observing you.

3. Postpone Sharing Travel Plans on Social Media

Refrain from posting vacation details until after returning home to prevent alerting potential criminals to your absence.

4. Manage Deliveries During Absence

Arrange for packages and mail to be held or delivered to a secure location to avoid accumulation that signals an empty home.

5. Illuminate Your Property

Ensure all entrances are well-lit to deter intruders. Use motion-sensor lights and keep trees and shrubs trimmed to eliminate hiding spots.

6. Use Timers for Lights and Electronics

Set timers to turn lights and electronics on and off, giving the appearance of occupancy.

7. Secure Doors and Windows

Install deadbolts and secondary locks on all doors and windows. Avoid hiding spare keys outside; instead, give one to a trusted neighbor or friend.

8. Be Cautious with Strangers at Your Door

Verify the identity of unexpected visitors, especially those claiming to represent charities. Donate directly to recognized organizations.

9. Practice Fire Safety

Inspect holiday lights for damage before use and avoid overloading electrical outlets. Keep decorations away from heat sources and never leave candles unattended.

10. Plan Safe Travels

Ensure your vehicle is in good condition before traveling. Share travel itineraries with trusted individuals and avoid discussing travel plans publicly.

For reliable, nationwide security guard services available 24/7, call Fast Guard Service. Our trained professionals are ready to provide the protection you need this holiday season.

