Fast Guard Service Steps Up to Assist Businesses and Individuals Amidst Texas Wildfire Crisis

BORGER, Texas, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating Smokehouse Creek Fire, currently recognized as the second-largest wildfire in Texas history, Fast Guard Service is actively extending its support to businesses and individuals affected by the disaster. With an area larger than the state of Rhode Island engulfed in flames, the need for comprehensive security and support services has never been more critical. Fast Guard Service, a leading security guard company, is at the forefront of providing essential assistance during these challenging times.



The Smokehouse Creek Fire has already claimed one life and continues to pose a significant threat to properties, wildlife, and the well-being of Texas residents. In light of the fire's scale, which surpasses 900,000 acres, Fast Guard Service has mobilized its experienced team of security professionals to ensure the safety and security of those in the affected areas.



Unwavering Support in Times of Need



Understanding the gravity of the situation, Fast Guard Service is offering a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of this crisis. These services include:



Evacuation Assistance: Coordination and support during evacuations, ensuring individuals and businesses can relocate safely.

Property Protection: Security patrols and monitoring services to protect evacuated homes and businesses from potential looting or vandalism.

Emergency Response: Quick response teams available 24/7 to address urgent security concerns and collaborate with local emergency services.

Logistical Support: Assistance in managing the flow of goods and services essential for disaster response and recovery.



"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the Smokehouse Creek Fire. As a company committed to safeguarding communities, we see it as our duty to step in and offer our expertise during such a dire time," said Roderick C. Payne Jr, President of Fast Guard Service. "Our team is on the ground, working tirelessly to assist in evacuation efforts, protect properties, and provide a sense of security to those impacted by the wildfire."



Fast Guard Service is a premier security services provider, specializing in offering rapid, reliable, and responsive security solutions to a wide range of challenges. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the complexities of disaster response, Fast Guard Service remains dedicated to serving communities in need, reinforcing its reputation as a pillar of support in times of crisis.



For more information on Fast Guard Service and its initiatives during the Texas wildfire, please visit https://fastguardservice.com/.



Fast Guard Service Steps Up to Assist Businesses and Individuals Amidst Texas Wildfire Crisis

