Fast Guard Services for Trustworthy and Advanced Security Needs

News provided by

Fast Guard Service

21 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Fast Guard Service, Americas option for on call security; now has an Uber like app for Guard Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Guard Service is one of the most trusted security guard companies that has established itself as a leader in New York and its surrounding areas over the past decade.

"With our robust application, we can efficiently address emergency or last-minute security guard needs to ensure flawless protection. Our mission is to provide accessible and efficient security guard services to all individuals through our dedicated Fast Guard App, simplifying the process for our clients," says Fast Guard Service.

Fast Guard App

Inspired by the simplicity and reliability of Uber's and Lyft's applications, our Fast Guard App is designed to provide reliable security service to each client. We brought this app to life using modern technology and theory for people's use.

Our Fast Guard App Features:

Calendar Integration - It allows us to fulfill last-minute or pre-scheduled jobs up to 1 year in advance. Doing this ensures that every job will be noticed and remembered. Minimizing miscommunications and confusion regarding job assignments and time slots.

Mobile Access - For smooth execution of the job, we provide mobile access to our application. With the app, customers can get real-time updates about the estimated arrival time of the guards and other crucial details.

GPS Tracking Functionality - GPS tracking allows our clients to track the guard's location during the shift. This feature can help optimize routes, manage time, and ensure efficient job allocation.

Connect with Us: Fast Guard Services sets the benchmark in the security industry with its Fast Guard App, offering seamless access to trustworthy security guards in New York. With features like calendar integration, mobile access, and GPS tracking functionality, they prioritize efficiency, reliability, and client satisfaction, making them the go-to choice for all security guard needs. Trust Fast Guard Services for comprehensive security solutions and peace of mind.

Fast Guard Service, America's number one on call security option! From Fire watch Security Guards to construction site security; we've got you covered 24/7 365 per year in 4 hrs or less guaranteed.

Related Link:
https://fastguardservice.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Fast Guard Service

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.