Fast Guard Services for Trustworthy and Advanced Security Needs

Fast Guard Service, Americas option for on call security; now has an Uber like app for Guard Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Guard Service is one of the most trusted security guard companies that has established itself as a leader in New York and its surrounding areas over the past decade.

"With our robust application, we can efficiently address emergency or last-minute security guard needs to ensure flawless protection. Our mission is to provide accessible and efficient security guard services to all individuals through our dedicated Fast Guard App, simplifying the process for our clients," says Fast Guard Service.

Inspired by the simplicity and reliability of Uber's and Lyft's applications, our Fast Guard App is designed to provide reliable security service to each client. We brought this app to life using modern technology and theory for people's use.

Our Fast Guard App Features:

Calendar Integration - It allows us to fulfill last-minute or pre-scheduled jobs up to 1 year in advance. Doing this ensures that every job will be noticed and remembered. Minimizing miscommunications and confusion regarding job assignments and time slots.

Mobile Access - For smooth execution of the job, we provide mobile access to our application. With the app, customers can get real-time updates about the estimated arrival time of the guards and other crucial details.

GPS Tracking Functionality - GPS tracking allows our clients to track the guard's location during the shift. This feature can help optimize routes, manage time, and ensure efficient job allocation.

Fast Guard Service, America's number one on call security option! From Fire watch Security Guards to construction site security; we've got you covered 24/7 365 per year in 4 hrs or less guaranteed.

