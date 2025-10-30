The rising media personality joins Carolyn Aronson's breakthrough, clinically proven hair growth brand.

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F.A.S.T. Haircare, the first clinically-proven line to help accelerate hair growth up to 99% faster, proudly announces Isabella Strahan as its first-ever brand ambassador. This partnership marks a milestone moment for the brand as it continues to disrupt the hair growth category under the leadership of Carolyn Aronson, Founder and CEO of the iconic It's a 10 Haircare.

F.A.S.T. Haircare Names Isabella Strahan as First-Ever Brand Ambassador

A student, content creator, and advocate who has inspired millions through her transparency and strength, Isabella Strahan embodies the next generation of confidence and self-expression that F.A.S.T. champions. After courageously sharing her battle and recovery from brain cancer, a journey that led to her losing her hair, Isabella now stands as a symbol of renewal and hope. With the help of F.A.S.T. Haircare, she is experiencing firsthand the brand's transformative results and empowering others to embrace growth, both inside and out.

"Isabella represents everything F.A.S.T. stands for: resilience, empowerment, and the confidence that comes with embracing your journey," said Carolyn Aronson, Founder and CEO of F.A.S.T. Haircare. "Working with Isabella is about so much more than a campaign; it's about creating change and giving back. Her story embodies the miracle of resilience, and through F.A.S.T., we hope to continue helping others on their own journeys of healing and transformation."

"From the moment we learned Isabella's story, we knew this partnership was meant to be," said Jeff Aronson, President of F.A.S.T. Haircare. "Her strength and spirit perfectly reflect the heart behind F.A.S.T., a brand built to help people heal, rebuild, and thrive. This is a collaboration rooted in purpose, compassion, and the belief that everyone deserves to feel confident in themselves again."

"I was so happy when F.A.S.T. Haircare approached me to be their ambassador," said Isabella Strahan. "Their passion in the brand and what it stands for is something that is truly impactful. If I can have the opportunity to show others who have gone through the same journey as I have, I'm all in! F.A.S.T. Haircare is helping me gain my confidence back by helping my hair health and it's truly a product I want to share with the world!"

This partnership goes beyond traditional brand ambassadorship. Isabella's journey is a living testament to F.A.S.T.'s mission to help people feel their strongest from the inside out. She will be featured across social, digital, and retail channels, including in-store activations, content series, and storytelling that celebrates real growth and real results.

F.A.S.T. Haircare's breakthrough formulas are designed to work for everyone – helping to grow all hair types, from 4C coils to the finest blonde strands. Whether experiencing thinning related to hormonal changes, menopause, post-Covid shifts in hair health, or medical treatments, F.A.S.T. offers a solution for anyone seeking stronger, healthier growth. It also supports those looking to boost confidence and refresh their style, including individuals who wear extensions or experience breakage from temporary styling, helping restore and protect the health of their natural hair.

Clinically proven to help grow hair up to 99% faster, F.A.S.T. Haircare has quickly gained recognition for its science-backed formulas that combine amino acids, vitamins, and globally sourced herbal extracts to deliver visible results in as little as three to four weeks. The brand offers an accessible, high-performance solution that is sulfate-free (no SLS or SLES), paraben-free, and Leaping Bunny certified.

F.A.S.T. Haircare products are available at fasthaircare.com. Follow @fasthaircare, @isabellastrahan and @itsa10ceo for more on the partnership.

About F.A.S.T. Haircare

F.A.S.T. (Fortified Amino Scalp Therapy) Haircare is clinically proven to help grow hair 99% faster. As the first product of its kind, F.A.S.T. Haircare is poised to revolutionize the haircare industry. With a proprietary blend of active ingredients, combined with cutting-edge extraction, optimal absorption of vitamins and amino acids, rapid and healthy hair growth is ensured. Regular use stimulates and maintains a hyper-accelerated rate of hair growth, with noticeable results in as little as 3-4 weeks. Suitable for all hair types and safe for daily use, F.A.S.T. Haircare is sulfate-free (no SLS or SLES), paraben-free, and gluten free.

MEDIA CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE F.A.S.T. Haircare