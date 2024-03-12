Fast Lane Drive Accelerates Its Growth with Three New Locations in Florida

MIAMI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Lane Drive, the premier international car club known for its exclusive community and philanthropic efforts, is excited to announce a significant expansion within the United States with the opening of three new locations in Florida: Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa. This strategic expansion brings our total to 12 locations globally, solidifying our status as the largest car club, and facilitating connections between members worldwide, from Monaco to Los Angeles.

Our commitment to creating an unmatched automotive experience is evident through our unique events, drives, and community gatherings that cater to car enthusiasts and collectors. Fast Lane Drive's expansion into Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa not only broadens our geographical reach but also enriches the diversity and vibrancy of our community.

In the past year, Fast Lane Drive has proudly raised over $250,000 for various philanthropic causes, with significant contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This achievement highlights our dedication to leveraging our passion for cars to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

Mirroring the Soho House model, Fast Lane Drive offers its members the luxury of joining one chapter while granting them access to our global network of chapters. This feature emphasizes the club's ethos of providing a seamless and exclusive experience for our members, regardless of their location.

We are also proud to acknowledge that 25% of our membership base comprises female enthusiasts, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the automotive community.

As Fast Lane Drive continues to grow, we remain dedicated to fostering connections among car enthusiasts around the world and supporting charitable causes that make a meaningful difference. With the addition of Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa to our family, we are thrilled to offer more members the opportunity to experience the unique blend of passion and philanthropy that defines Fast Lane Drive.

Adding to this impressive growth, during our recent Miami multi-chapter event, we witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 150 members. This event was not only a testament to our expanding community but also a phenomenal philanthropic effort, featuring a police escort and a series of events spanning from Joia Beach and Queen restaurant to three yachts in the Miami bay. The enthusiasm and generosity of our members during this event significantly contributed to our fundraising efforts, further underlining Fast Lane Drive's commitment to making a positive impact through our passion for automotive excellence.

Fast Lane Drive is a leading international car club that connects automotive enthusiasts across the globe. With locations ranging from Monaco to Los Angeles, and now including Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa, we offer an exclusive platform for members to share their passion for cars while contributing to charitable causes. Our community of over 1,000 members enjoys access to a global network of chapters, exclusive events, and philanthropic opportunities, making us the premier club for car enthusiasts who wish to make a difference. Please visit www.fastlanedrive.com

