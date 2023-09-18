Fast Lane Drive Austin Opens its Doors, Becoming the World's Largest Car Club with Location Number Nine

News provided by

Fast Lane Drive

18 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Lane Drive, the car club setting the gold standard in the automotive community, is excited to announce the opening of its latest branch in Austin, Texas. Known for its high-caliber member base, likened to that of YPO and Soho House, the Austin club's opening marks the ninth location for the brand, securing its title as the world's largest car club.

The "YPO/Soho House of Car Clubs"

Continue Reading

Fast Lane Drive offers an elite environment comparable to exclusive circles like the Young Presidents' Organization ("YPO") and Soho House, attracting a discerning membership with a shared passion for top-of-the-line automobiles. Fast Lane Drive Austin will feature the same quality standards and high-level offerings that are synonymous with the Fast Lane Drive brand worldwide.

What Sets Fast Lane Drive Austin Apart?

Centrally located in the dynamic city of Austin, Texas, the latest branch of Fast Lane Drive will provide a range of signature amenities including:

  • Exclusive drives and events like yacht parties, Monaco events, multi chapters across the world, F1 races, and more;
  • Exclusive social events and networking opportunities designed with our members in mind; and
  • Priority access to motorsport events and new car launches.

Becoming the World's Largest Car Club

With the unveiling of Fast Lane Drive Austin, the brand fortifies its position as the world's largest car club. From San Diego to Monaco, each location has upheld the club's commitment to offering a luxury experience to passionate automotive enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to bring the Fast Lane Drive experience to Austin, a city celebrated for its rich culture and vibrant automotive community," said Clement Connor, CEO of Fast Lane Drive. "The opening of our ninth location not only expands our global footprint but also broadens the horizons for our members, delivering unparalleled experiences to a new circle of elite car enthusiasts."

Membership Information

Fast Lane Drive Austin is now reviewing applications for a select number of founding memberships. For additional details or to apply, please visit www.fastlanedrive.com (http://www.fastlanedrive.com)

About Fast Lane Drive

Established in 2018, Fast Lane Drive has swiftly risen to become the world's largest and most exclusive car club, providing a unique platform for high-net-worth individuals to explore their love for exotic cars and network with a ever-expanding like-minded community. With the addition of its new location, Fast Lane Drive continues to redefine luxury in the automotive world.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Fast Lane Drive

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.