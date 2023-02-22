Fast Lane to Electrification: Ohio State EcoCar Team Races Toward EV Future

COLUMBUS, Ohio , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Digital Media presents episode #10 of Made In America: American Innovators, featuring the Ohio State University (OSU) EcoCar Team. OSU's EcoCar Team is an award-winning group of students working together to convert donated GM vehicles into hybrid-electric vehicles (EVs).

Tune in for an under-the-hood look into the team's award-winning engine conversion methods and hear from automotive leaders about how this workforce development program is having a reverberating impact on EV advancement and the entire automobile industry.

The EcoCar Team at OSU allows students to gain hands-on engineering experience, while also affording the opportunity to help the U.S. future-proof the automotive industry. The Department of Energy partners with GM and Argonne National Laboratory to put on the national collegiate EcoCAR EV challenge, and the OSU team has won the competition almost every year. Given consistent growth in consumer demand for EVs, this program provides an important venue to showcase engineering expertise, spark innovation for others, and train the next generation of automotive engineers and manufacturing talent.

"Consensus is thrilled to highlight the OSU EcoCar Team's high-tech engineering team and the program's goal of helping students propel the automotive industry forward," said Consensus publisher and CEO Conor Gaughan. "The sustainable innovations that come from this program and the talent that is bred through these competitions are both going a long way toward helping America win the global race to lead on emerging automotive technologies."

About Consensus Digital Media

Consensus Digital Media highlights and produces uplifting and relevant stories that spotlight the communities, leaders, and businesses achieving a sustainable future through innovative and pragmatic solutions.

About Made In America

Produced by Consensus Digital Media, Made In America is a documentary series that tells the stories of small towns, family farms, and local businesses doing good. These are uplifting stories of American innovation and strength.

