Fast Launches Headless Checkout, Enabling Consumers to Buy Instantly, Anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast , the world's fastest online checkout experience, announced today at CommerceNext 2021 the launch of headless checkout to enable one-click purchasing virtually anywhere, including in-person events, online articles, display ads and connected TVs. The capability – live on sites run by leading publishers like Apartment Therapy, and The Kitchn as well as AMALIE Arena (home of the Tampa Bay Lightning) – lets consumers find and buy in one click, without the hassle of navigating through multiple sites and online payment fields.

Fast headless checkout allows consumers to purchase a product at the point of discovery with one-click –- by clicking Fast Checkout directly from a product review or advertisement or by scanning a QR code. It eliminates redirects to a merchant's website where the buyer is sent through a cumbersome checkout flow that requires them to add the item to their cart, login and enter their information. One click and it's done.

"Fast headless checkout is what e-commerce has been driving toward for years. We can completely transform the content industry by eliminating friction and enabling people to get anything they want right at the moment of inspiration in just one click," said Fast CEO and Co-Founder Domm Holland. "Consumers can now instantly buy products from anywhere they are, whether that's online while reading a review about a skincare product, in person while cheering for a favorite team or from the couch while watching TV."

Fast headless checkout is now available in the following places:

Publisher articles and display ads: While reading select custom features on Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, or other sites, readers can instantly purchase products from sellers like Prima Coffee by simply clicking the Fast Checkout button.

While reading select custom features on Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, or other sites, readers can instantly purchase products from sellers like Prima Coffee by simply clicking the Fast Checkout button. In-person events: Fast has partnered with Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning to equip 10,000 cup holders in AMALIE Arena with QR codes powered by Fast headless checkout – allowing fans to scan and purchase merchandise instantly from their seat.

Fast has partnered with Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning to equip 10,000 cup holders in AMALIE Arena with QR codes powered by Fast headless checkout – allowing fans to scan and purchase merchandise instantly from their seat. Connected TV: TV is shoppable through QR codes within ads on select networks and content provider apps. Consumers can scan a QR code on an advertisement from merchants like Gerard Cosmetics, to instantly purchase an item.

"By incorporating headless checkout into select branded content features, we're able to offer a seamless purchase process that delivers real value to both readers and merchants," said Lauren Murphy, SVP Marketing and Brand Strategy, Apartment Therapy Media. "Everyone wins with headless checkout – our readers can stay on the article they're reading while they make a purchase and our advertisers generate revenue by removing friction from website redirects."

Fast headless checkout allows merchants to sell products instantly through the online and mobile advertising channels they already rely on. The feature is secure and – true to Fast's name—works instantly, removing extra clicks from the online buying process.

"Being the first professional sports team to partner with Fast is both an honor and a unique opportunity to enhance the fan experience year-round at AMALIE Arena," said Vinik Sports Group Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Jarrod Dillon. "Our partnership will allow Vinik Sports Group to enable fast and easy purchasing via QR code and one-click checkout to our fans on TampaBaySports.com."

"As an emerging company in a crowded space, we need to make it as easy as possible for customers to find and try our products," said Gerard Cosmetics CEO Jen Gerard. "Fast headless checkout makes it easier for our customers to discover our products and make a purchase quickly."

According to research from McKinsey , the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a global shift in purchasing habits, with 65 percent of people worldwide trying new forms of commerce. As a result, the first half of 2020 saw more growth in online commerce than in the previous 10 years, and e-commerce innovations emerged that let people buy what they want, when they want it, through the online and mobile channels they know and trust. Headless checkout from Fast is at the forefront of those innovations.

About Fast

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout product enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchants own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, with a Zero Fraud Guarantee on chargebacks for sellers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures and Sugar Capital. To learn more, visit fast.co.

