Fast Launches One-Click Checkout for Every Device, Platform and Browser

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast , the world's fastest online login and checkout experience, today announced the launch of Fast Checkout, embarking on a mission to enable one-click e-commerce purchases on every site, device and platform. With Fast Checkout, buyers can complete online purchases in less than a second and sellers can now add one-click checkout to their stores.

Fast Checkout is launching today with select merchants, and other merchants can now sign up to add Checkout to their online stores. Fast Checkout removes cumbersome passwords and offers a seamless, platform-agnostic experience in a fraction of the time of traditional online purchases.

"More than ever before, people are shopping online out of necessity," said Fast CEO and Co-founder Domm Holland. "Ensuring fast, easy and safe online checkout for everyone, of all ages and backgrounds, is not a luxury – it is an imperative."

Amid COVID-19, consumers spent over $211 billion online in the second quarter of 2020; US e-commerce is predicted to grow 18% in 2020. However, many businesses are not prepared to handle this influx or they recently pivoted to running an online store. Online businesses lose up to 80% of potential purchases from shopping cart abandonment every year, often related to friction during checkout. By adding Fast Checkout to their store, businesses of all sizes can access one-click checkout that makes online purchases easier and faster for their customers.

"The most painful situation for any online seller is when a customer leaves an item in their shopping cart," said Shark Wheel COO Zack Fleishman. "Too many of our customers weren't completing their online purchases because the checkout process was frustrating and tedious. Since we added Fast Checkout, there has been a dramatic increase in our sales."

For buyers, using Fast Checkout is effortless. The first time a person makes a purchase at any site that uses Checkout, they simply enter their contact information and payment details as they normally would to buy the item. From that one purchase, they are automatically signed up and can use one-click checkout at any store with Checkout, regardless of device or browser, and without a password.

In addition to one-click checkout, Fast Checkout provides buyers a convenient, one-stop location to keep track of their purchases, including delivery status and reordering, eliminating the need to hunt through old emails or visit multiple sites.

For more information and to sign up for Fast Checkout, please visit fast.co/checkout .

About Fast

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout products enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device or platform to deliver a consistent, stress-free purchasing experience. Fast is entirely consumer focused and invests heavily in its users' privacy and data security. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company funded by Stripe, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures, Global Founders Capital and Brian Sugar – who also serves on the board. To learn more, visit fast.co.

