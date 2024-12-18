Fast Learner Announces 2-Day Enterprise Sales Training & Soft Skills Workshop in New York

Business success doesn't come from things; it comes from people.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of his latest book, Selldiers , Khurram Kalimi is set to join hands with the Mandeville Method founder, Stacee Mandeville , for an exclusive two-day B2B Sales & Soft Skills Training in Manhattan, New York from 20 to 21 February 2025.

This intensive social skills workshop and sales training blends Khurram's visionary insights on modern B2B sales strategies with Stacee's transformative people management and communication methods. It provides the attendees with an opportunity to hack their sales potential and navigate complex business challenges with confidence and clarity.

Committed to providing experiential training, Khurram offers candidates a chance to attend two networking events with him and gain practical, in-the-field sales experience.

A Pioneering Release

Sponsored by Fast Learner and managed by Strive Networking, the launch of Selldiers book in Midtown Manhattan, NYC, was an extraordinary event that brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and aspiring sales professionals to celebrate the debut of what is already being hailed as the ultimate guide to mastering the art of sales .

The evening featured the author's 90-minute B2B sales workshop , where he shared powerful insights drawn from his two decades of experience and over $10 million in sales. Highlighting the importance of relationship-based B2B selling and addressing 21st-century sales obstacles, Khurram captivated the audience and set the stage for his next big announcement.

The Next Chapter

With a shared belief that people solve people's problems and that communication and empathy are the keys to lasting success, Khurram Kalimi and Stacee Mandeville are excited to host a 2-day Leadership & B2B Sales Training from 20 to 21 February 2025.

Designed to build on the principles outlined in his book, this immersive workshop offers interactive training and practical insights into acing enterprise-level sales and refining your soft skills. The training will include in-depth theoretical sessions, discussions about real-world sales challenges and solutions, pitch training, role plays, and many other engaging activities.

According to Khurram Kalimi, "This one-of-its-kind course will empower participants to think strategically, overcome sales obstacles like ghosting, and achieve breakthrough results in their careers."

Additionally, reflecting on her extensive career, Stacee Mandeville stated, "Leadership thrives on empathy, communication, and presence. Working with organizations like the NYC Mayor's Office of Management and Budget has shown me that soft skills aren't optional—they're essential for driving meaningful change."

Together, Khurram and Stacee aim to bridge the gap between theory and practice, leaving attendees with strategies they can implement immediately.

With an introductory price of $1,000, the B2B Sales Strategy and Soft Skills practicum offers exceptional value for those seeking to excel in enterprise sales and redefine their business success.

Registration Open Now!

Spots are limited for this exclusive event. It is a golden opportunity for sales professionals, business owners, and people willing to exceed their targets.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from two renowned experts passionate about empowering individuals to achieve extraordinary results. Reserve your seat for our B2B Sales Training and take the first step toward becoming a better communicator, leader, and sales professional.

About FastLearner

FastLearner is an innovative AI powered learning platform designed to redefine the learning experience. Offering interactive courses on modern day skills like Enterprise Sales , Coaching Skills , Generative AI with Large Language Models , and Networking Fundamentals , it empowers learners with cutting-edge knowledge for career development.

FastLearner's standout features, including Ask AI, Video Summary, and Alternate Instructor, provide a personalized and efficient learning experience supported by expert instructors and a thriving community.

About Khurram Kalimi

Khurram Kalimi is a seasoned technology sales professional with over 20 years of experience at leading companies like Microsoft, Oracle, and VMware. Throughout his corporate career, he managed over $10 million in revenue, excelling in B2B and enterprise sales.

As the co-founder of VinnCorp, Khurram has leveraged his expertise to grow the company, now serving 80+ clients across five countries. His leadership and strategic vision continue to drive VinnCorp's expansion.

About Stacee Mandeville

Stacee Mandeville, a leading soft skills trainer, speaker, coach, and owner of The Mandeville Method, has trained individuals and teams at every level in myriad industries worldwide since 1999. She has collaborated with organizations such as Merck Pharmaceuticals, The NYC Mayor's Office of Management and Budget, Pfizer, and JPMorgan Chase, transforming human skills and enhancing leadership across sectors.

