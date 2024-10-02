Fast Learner Offering $500 Plus Revenue Sharing to Educators for Publishing Their First Course

Instructors Can Earn an Advance and Access a Global Audience with Fast Learner's AI-Powered Learning Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Learner , an AI-based learning platform designed for use in classrooms and online, is proud to announce a new initiative to attract skilled instructors. Fast Learner offers a $500 advance payment to qualified instructors who publish their first course on the platform. This initiative, combined with a generous revenue-sharing model, aims to empower instructors to reach global audiences.

Fast Learner is known for its top courses in Computer Science and business education, including popular offerings like Generative AI with Large Language Models from Stanford AI Instructor Hamza Farooq, Enterprise Sales Training from VinnCorp Co-Founder Khurram Kalimi, Adobe Firefly AI Course from University of Colorado Boulder Professor Joseph Labrecque and Coaching Skills for Leaders from ex-Meta instructor Shweta Mogha. These courses help students and professionals maximize their learning potential and advance their careers. Fast Learner welcomes instructors from diverse disciplines to share their expertise and develop engaging, high-quality courses that inspire quick learning .

"We believe everyone deserves access to great instructors," says Khurram Gulistan, CEO of Fast Learner. "This advance payment is designed to encourage talented educators to share their knowledge and wisdom with upcoming learners."

Why Teach on Fast Learner?

Advance Payment: Receive $500 upon publishing your first course.

Receive upon publishing your first course. Revenue Sharing: Earn flexible income through course enrollments and royalties.

Earn flexible income through course enrollments and royalties. Global Reach: Connect with learners worldwide in classrooms and through independent study.

Connect with learners worldwide in classrooms and through independent study. Instructor Support: Access resources and tools to create impactful courses.

Access resources and tools to create impactful courses. AI-Based Learning Platform: Leverage Fast Learner's innovative technology to enhance the learning experience.

Fast Learner thoroughly evaluates all instructors' qualifications, teaching experience, and course content to ensure that they meet the platform's high standards. This commitment to quality guarantees that learners receive the best education possible.

For more information and to apply as an instructor, visit FastLearner.ai today and join a vibrant community of educators making a difference in students' lives.

About Fast Learner

Fast Learner is a state-of-the-art, AI-based learning platform offering a wide range of top courses . Designed for both classroom environments and individual learners, Fast Learner uses advanced AI to personalize the learning experience. The platform's comprehensive tools and supportive community help learners achieve their educational and career goals.

