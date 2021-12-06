Fast Names First CFO: Payments Industry Veteran Robert Mitchell

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast , the world's fastest online checkout experience, today announced that Robert Mitchell has been appointed as the company's first Chief Financial Officer. Mitchell will lead Fast's finance function with a focus on positioning the company for its next stage of growth as it signs more deals to bring one-click and headless checkout to major e-commerce stores and publishers.

Mitchell comes to Fast after spending over a decade in various senior finance and operational roles at PayPal, most recently serving as Venmo Business Unit CFO. In this capacity, he helped lead Venmo's monetization efforts as his finance team developed and implemented plans for enhancing Venmo's platform to include cryptocurrencies, a co-branded credit card and commerce services. His team enabled Venmo to achieve $900M annualized revenue and positioned the company for future growth with improved margins.

"The checkout experience has been a pain point in e-commerce for decades," said Mitchell. "The incredibly talented team at Fast has not only solved that with one-click checkout, but also shows incredible vision with the creation of headless checkout to enable purchasing outside of traditional e-commerce. I'm looking forward to helping the company continue to accelerate its growth even more."

Mitchell joins Fast just 15 months after the company launched Fast Checkout. In that time, Fast has grown from a team of 40 to more than 300 employees today. As Fast continues to grow exponentially, the company plans to bring on additional executive leadership hires, including a Chief Technology Officer, among others.

"Fast has seen tremendous growth, and now we're expanding our executive team to guide us through this next stage," said Domm Holland, CEO and Co-Founder of Fast. "Robert brings incomparable expertise leading finance teams focused on innovation and growth."

About Fast

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout product enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchants own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, with a Zero Fraud Guarantee on chargebacks for sellers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures and Sugar Capital. To learn more, visit fast.co.

Contact

Mission North for Fast

[email protected]

516-978-0005

SOURCE Fast

Related Links

https://www.fast.co

