Fast Opens Up Payments Technology to WooCommerce, Enabling One-Click Checkout for Millions of New Online Sellers

San Francisco, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast , the world's fastest online login and checkout experience, today announced a major expansion by making its one-click Fast Checkout product available to the four million e-commerce stores on the WooCommerce platform.

When Fast Checkout was released in September, the product was made exclusively available to sellers on the BigCommerce platform. With today's move to now include WooCommerce stores, Fast is extending its reach more than 2,600% by opening up its unique one-click checkout to 29% of the world's e-commerce sellers during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Since its launch, Fast has seen significant growth – the value of merchandise purchased through Fast Checkout has more than tripled each month. To match this demand, the company has grown from two to more than 80 employees in the last 12 months and continues to hire aggressively.

"Since we launched Fast Checkout in September, thousands of sellers on WooCommerce have been contacting us, clamoring for the day when they could install our one-click checkout buttons on their stores. That day has arrived," said Fast CEO and Co-Founder Domm Holland. "Only with Fast can WooCommerce sellers add one-click purchasing directly from the product pages of their stores, allowing shoppers to skip the checkout process entirely and drive even more sales."

With Fast Checkout, WooCommerce sellers can now offer online checkout that only takes a second. After entering their contact information and payment details as they normally would for their first purchase, buyers are automatically signed up and can use one-click checkout at any store with Fast Checkout.

"Adding Fast to our shop for one-click buying is one more way that during these unprecedented times we're focusing more and more on our customers," said Dark Horse Rowing Founder Shane Farmer, who uses WooCommerce to host the company's e-commerce site. "We want to do everything we can to support our users, including reducing frustration with the checkout process. With Fast on our side and in our store, our customers now get the world's fastest checkout and the purchase process is effortless."

The online shopping experience is now essential for retailers. E-commerce sales have already increased an additional $107 billion in 2020, and Cyber Monday's $10.8 billion in sales broke records for online shopping in a single day. Meanwhile, buyers abandon up to 80% of potential purchases in their shopping carts. Sellers must improve their checkout experiences, and by adding Fast Checkout, WooCommerce sellers can now eliminate the lost sales caused by outdated, legacy checkout processes. Fast offers a one-click checkout process, removing the need for passwords or repeatedly inputting the same information.

Fast Checkout is now available to all WooCommerce and BigCommerce sellers, with subsequent partnerships to be announced in the coming months. For more information and to sign up, please visit fast.co/checkout .

About Fast

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout products enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device or platform to deliver a consistent, stress-free purchasing experience. Fast is entirely consumer focused and invests heavily in its users' privacy and data security. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company funded by Stripe, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures, Global Founders Capital and Brian Sugar – who also serves on the board. To learn more, visit fast.co .

Contact:

Mission North for Fast

[email protected]

SOURCE Fast

Related Links

https://www.fast.co

