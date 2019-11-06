FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Pace Urgent Care (Fast Pace), one of the nation's largest providers of urgent care services, today announced the launch of its Behavioral Health program at 72 clinics across Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Behavioral Health program focuses on treating patients with mental illnesses, including depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD and other psychiatric disorders, using appropriate medications and/or psychotherapy. Patients' individualized treatment plans depend on their unique needs and medical situations.

Fast Pace Urgent Care Launches Behavioral Health Services

The new program is headed up by Robert (Bob) McKenzie, Executive Sponsor of Behavioral Health Services, and Nikita Duke, PMHNP-BC, Director of Behavioral Health. McKenzie and Duke oversee a fast-growing team of behavioral health professionals including psychiatric nurse practitioners, social workers and professional counselors. The team offers outpatient care to patients in the rural communities served by Fast Pace through telemedicine and in-person appointments. They have already executed on a number of strategic initiatives to implement behavioral health services including creating an integrated care delivery model, deploying a new telehealth platform and providing in-home services.

"Fast Pace is an industry leader in the urgent care space and, through our growing network of facilities, is uniquely positioned to offer behavioral health services to some of the most under-served areas in the United States," said Gregory Steil, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Pace. "Bob and Nikita are innovators, and we are confident in their ability to establish and grow our Behavioral Health team."

"Fast Pace is addressing a substantial unmet need and can overcome a number of traditional barriers to care. In addition to providing services locally, our clinics offer a differential level of anonymity and reduced stigma – members of the community assume patients are receiving urgent care, rather than behavioral health services," said Nikita Duke.

"Millions of Americans, including more than half of the people who need care in Tennessee and Kentucky, are not getting the help they need. Fast Pace is disrupting the traditional care delivery model by leveraging urgent care clinics to help fill that gap," said Robert McKenzie.

Fast Pace plans to extend services to additional clinics and communities in 2020.

About Fast Pace

Fast Pace's "patient first" mentality has guided its mission to provide convenient and compassionate care to the communities it serves every day. Fast Pace clinics provide treatments for a wide range of illnesses, injuries, and common conditions and provide a variety of wellness, primary care, behavioral health, diagnostic and screening services.

Since 2009, Fast Pace has grown from one clinic in Collinwood, TN, to over 100 clinics throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana.

