Fast Pace Urgent Care to Partner With Calcasieu Urgent Care

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Pace Urgent Care and Calcasieu Urgent Care, two of the nation's top affordable urgent care providers, announced today that they will form a partnership. The combination results in one of the largest urgent care providers in the United States, with 95 network clinics across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana.

"Fast Pace is looking forward to joining with Calcasieu to expand access to affordable quality healthcare in Louisiana," said Greg Steil, Fast Pace's CEO. "Partnering with Fast Pace will provide the opportunity to grow and expand our mission throughout the parishes of Louisiana," said Dr. Anderson, the founder of Calcasieu.

Under the terms of the partnership, Fast Pace Urgent Care will act as the overarching brand for the two companies and will continue to provide the same comprehensive community care to the Louisiana communities of DeRidder, Crowley, Jennings, Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, Leesville, Natchitoches and Sulphur.

At present, each company will continue to operate under current conditions, experiencing only minor changes. Following the partnership, Fast Pace will have entered into its fourth state, with eight locations in Louisiana, and will grow to over 100 clinics by the end of 2019.

Fast Pace has built its name and reputation on providing reliable, affordable, high-quality care to smaller, rural communities. The clinics provide an immediate solution to areas without access to a variety of healthcare options that would otherwise face a longer commute for medical care.

For more information about Fast Pace, visit https://www.fastpaceurgentcare.com.

About Fast Pace

Fast Pace Urgent Care's "patient first" mentality has guided its mission to provide convenient and compassionate care to the communities it serves. Since 2009, Fast Pace has grown from one clinic in Collinwood, Tennessee, to clinics throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Fast Pace clinics provide treatments for a wide range of illnesses, injuries and common conditions and provide a variety of wellness, diagnostic and screening services. Open seven days a week with extended hours, Fast Pace Urgent Care offers patients the convenience of short wait times and the ability to be seen by a provider without an appointment.

About Calcasieu

Born out of love for his community, family and friends, Calcasieu Urgent Care was founded in 2012 by Lake Charles resident Dr. Robert M. Anderson. Dr. Anderson's goal is to provide Southwest Louisiana with exceptional medical care because he feels the community deserves nothing less.

