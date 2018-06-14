Fast Pain Relief Headed to International Cannabis Business Conference Vancouver Thanks to CBD Naturals®

CBD Naturals®, exhibiting at booth 16 in the conference center, developed Fast CBD Relief™ as a solution for the millions of Americans struggling with pain and other lifestyle discomforts. According to the American Academy of Pain Medicine, 100 million people face chronic pain, more than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined.

Fast CBD Relief™ is available in the following forms:

'The Patch': The patch delivers fast and targeted pain relief; it can be cut to size and applied to the area needed, delivering relief up to 12 hours;

'The Cream': Ideal for smaller areas of discomfort, this cooling cream supplies instant relief and can be applied to fingers, knees, ankles, neck and any other areas of discomfort;

'The Shot': A concentrated shot in four varieties that taste great and target specific issues, including RESCUE (relieves tension), SLEEP (promotes rest), IMMUNE (boosts immunity), and FOCUS (enhances concentration);

'The Roll-On': Promoting a sense of calm and relaxation, this topical serum is fast and effective.

"If you are looking for immediate pain relief and instant gratification, Fast CBD Relief is your solution," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and former founder of Isodiol, now known as Isodiol International Inc. "No one wants to live in pain or with the side effects of stress and we couldn't be happier to offer an answer to this epidemic."

All of the products contain phytocannabinoids along with other terpenes or botanicals, which work synergistically to create an entourage effect of greater results. CBD Naturals® new Fast CBD ReliefTM products also include other powerful supportive ingredients such as extracts, vitamins and essential oils known to boost the body and mind.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

