Fast Racing Will be on Display at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional athlete field for the 46th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon was announced today. It features two of the top 10 fastest women of all time, two of the world's most exciting marathon stars racing in the United States for the first time and both defending champions in the wheelchair field.

"We are accustomed to making history at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "With some of the fastest athletes in the world joining us this fall, we are hopeful to build on the tradition of great performances this year."

This year's fastest women's marathoner, Sutume Kebede of Ethiopia, leads the women's field. Her 2:15:55 victory in the 2024 Tokyo Marathon makes her the eighth fastest woman of all time. That performance came just two months after Kebede set the record for fastest half marathon ever completed in the United States at the Aramco Houston Half Marathon in January with her winning time of 1:04:37.

"I am extremely happy to come back to Chicago and run on a course that has proven to be very fast," said Kebede, who had a disappointing finish in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. "After seeing what my teammate Kelvin Kiptum did last year, I want to come to Chicago to do something great."

Kebede is part of a training group that once included the late Kelvin Kiptum. Kiptum was killed in a car crash this past February, just four months after setting the marathon world record at the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Kebede will face the fourth fastest woman in history, Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya. Chepngetich, the 2021 and 2022 Chicago champion, was runner up here last year. Also among the top contenders is fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, a TCS London and TCS New York City Marathon Champion who was fourth in the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

The second and third fastest American women of all time will join the three East African stars on the start line. Former American marathon record holder Keira D'Amato, who has been part of the broadcast team for the past two years, will return to the start line this year. Betsy Saina, who placed fifth in this year's Tokyo Marathon, will look to record her first Chicago finish after dropping out of the race in 2019 due to illness.

"I have a special history with the Chicago Marathon," said D'Amato who finished fourth here in 2021. "The past two years I've run my mouth in the lead vehicle for NBC. I'm excited to get back to running my legs."

Other American contenders include Sara Hall and Annie Frisbie, both top 10 finishers at the 2024 U.S. Olympics Team Trials - Marathon, and Emma Bates, the 2021 Chicago runner-up.

Leading the way in the men's field is Amos Kipruto of Kenya. Having reached the podium in three Abbott World Marathon Majors including a victory in the 2022 TCS London Marathon, Kipruto now has his sights set on Chicago and like Kebede, says he will also run in honor of Kiptum.

"My goal is to try to run a personal best," said Kipruto, who trains with 2022 Chicago winner Benson Kipruto. "I want to show the world that I am still the kind of athlete who is capable of winning a major like Chicago."

Kipruto will have to fend off Vincent Ngetich, also of Kenya, who has an identical personal best of 2:03:13 and is seeking his first major victory. Ngetich placed second at the 2023 BMW Berlin Marathon, five places in front of Kipruto, and third at this year's Tokyo Marathon. This will be the first time either Kipruto or Ngetich has competed in the United States. The race also marks the marathon debut of Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya. Ebenyo, the 2023 World Championships silver medalist in the 10,000m, won the Generali Berlin Half Marathon earlier this year.

The American contenders feature four of the top 10 finishers at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon: CJ Albertson, Zach Panning, Nathan Martin and Reed Fischer. Martin won this year's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago. Panning was the second American finisher at the 2022 Chicago Marathon.

"After a heartbreaking Olympic Trials I knew I wanted to run fast this fall. I can't think of a better place to do that than the fastest marathon course in the world," said Panning who led most of the Trials before fading to a sixth-place finish. "Chicago feels like home. It's where I debuted in the marathon and it's where I ran my personal best. This year I'm coming to the race with big goals, hoping to improve on that PB and compete against many of the best in the world."

Defending champions in the wheelchair division Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner will return to attempt to repeat their victories and better the course records they set in 2023. Hug, known as the Swiss Silver Bullet, will be chasing his fifth Chicago title. Hug will face two top Americans: familiar rival Daniel Romanchuk, a three-time Chicago winner, and Aaron Pike, who will be making his 15th Chicago start.

"The Chicago Marathon has been a permanent fixture in my race calendar for years," said Hug, a four-time Abbott World Marathon Majors series champion. "The energy of the city and the enthusiasm of the spectators are unique. I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge and trying to defend my title again."

"I feel honored to return to the Chicago Marathon as defending champion," said Debrunner, who holds the world record for the marathon in the women's wheelchair division. "The crowd last year was amazing and I am confident it will be the same this year."

Debrunner, of Switzerland, looks to repeat following last year's down-to-the-wire battle with Susannah Scaroni of the United States. Scaroni, the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion and Manuela Schär, the 2018 champion, are also set to return in what promises to be another exciting race.

Media interested in covering the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon can apply for media credentials now through Friday, September 13. Visit chicagomarathon.com/mediacredentials for more information on the media credential application. More than 50,000 participants will take part in the 46th edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 13, 2024. For the latest event updates, registered participants and community members are encouraged to visit the Event FAQ which is available at chicagomarathon.com.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Women's Open Division

Name Country Personal Best Ruth Chepngetich KEN 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022) Sutume Kebede ETH 2:15:55 (Tokyo, 2024) Joyciline Jepkosgei KEN 2:16:24 (London, 2024) Degitu Azimeraw ETH 2:17:58 (London, 2021) Ashete Bekere Dido ETH 2:17:58 (Tokyo, 2022) Hiwot Gebrekidan ETH 2:17:59 (Valencia, 2023) Irine Cheptai KEN 2:18:22 (Hamburg, 2024) Keira D'Amato USA 2:19:12 (Houston, 2022) Betsy Saina USA 2:19:17 (Tokyo, 2024) Dorcas Tuitoek KEN 2:20:02 (Amsterdam, 2023) Mary Ngugi-Cooper KEN 2:20:22 (London, 2022) Sara Hall USA 2:20:32 (Chandler, 2020) Emma Bates USA 2:22:10 (Boston, 2022) Buze Diriba ETH 2:23:11 (Toronto, 2023) Sara Vaughn USA 2:23:24 (Chicago, 2023) Susanna Sullivan USA 2:24:27 (London, 2023) Gabi Rooker USA 2:24:35 (Chicago, 2023) Lindsay Flanagan USA 2:24:43 (Gold Coast, 2022) Nell Rojas USA 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023) Stacey Ndiwa KEN 2:25:29 (Los Angeles, 2024) Laura Thweatt USA 2:25:38 (London, 2017) Lauren Hagans USA 2:25:56 (Duluth, 2023) Annie Frisbie USA 2:26:18 (New York, 2021) Jackie Gaughan USA 2:27:08 (Berlin, 2023) Dominique Scott RSA 2:27:31 (Chicago, 2023) Diane Nukuri USA 2:27:50 (London, 2015) Makena Morley USA 2:30:25 (Los Angeles, 2024) Anne Marie Blaney USA 2:30:43 (Orlando, 2024) Andrea Pomaranski USA 2:31:06 (Houston, 2023) Amy Davis-Green USA 2:33:09 (Orlando, 2024) Aubrey Frentheway USA Debut

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Women's Wheelchair Division

Name Country Classification Personal Best Susannah Scaroni USA T54 1:27:31 (Duluth, 2022) Manuela Schär SUI T54 1:28:17 (Boston, 2017) Tatyana McFadden USA T54 1:31:30 (Duluth, 2019) Jenna Fesemyer USA T54 1:33:50 (Duluth, 2022) Catherine Debrunner SUI T53 1:34:16 (Berlin, 2023) World Record Nikita Den Boer NED T54 1:38:16 (Tokyo, 2021) Eden Rainbow-Cooper GBR T54 1:35:11 (Boston, 2024) Tian Yajuan CHN T54 1:39:39 (Dubai, 2024) Vanessa De Souza BRA T54 1:40:21 (Seville, 2020) Yen Hoang USA T53 1:47:29 (London, 2022)

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Men's Open Division

Name Country Personal Best Amos Kipruto KEN 2:03:13 (Tokyo, 2022) Vincent Ngetich KEN 2:03:13 (Berlin, 2023) Dawit Wolde ETH 2:03:48 (Valencia, 2023) Amdework Walelegn ETH 2:04:50 (Rotterdam, 2024) John Korir KEN 2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022) Huseydin Mohamed Esa ETH 2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) Jemal Yimer ETH 2:06:08 (Seoul, 2024) Tatsuya Maruyama JPN 2:07:50 (Berlin, 2022) Yuichi Yasui JPN 2:08:48 (Beppu, 2023) Jorge Castelblanco PAN 2:09:24 (Seville, 2024) Zach Panning USA 2:09:28 (Chicago, 2022) Brian Shrader USA 2:09:46 (Chicago, 2023) CJ Albertson USA 2:09:53 (Boston, 2024) Tomoki Yoshioka JPN 2:10:03 (Beppu, 2024) Reed Fischer USA 2:10:34 (Boston, 2022) Nathan Martin USA 2:10:45 (Duluth, 2023) Colin Mickow USA 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020) Kevin Salvano USA 2:11:26 (Chicago, 2023) Jacob Thomson USA 2:11:40 (Gold Coast, 2023) Turner Wiley USA 2:11:59 (Chicago, 2022) JP Flavin USA 2:13:27 (Boston, 2023) Charlie Sweeney USA 2:13:41 (Sacramento, 2023) Ben Kendell USA 2:15:49 (Sacramento, 2022) Phil Migas CAN 2:15:53 (Hamburg, 2024) Daniel Ebenyo KEN Debut Alex Maier USA Debut Isai Rodriguez USA Debut

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Men's Wheelchair Division

Name Country Classification Personal Best Marcel Hug SUI T54 1:17:47 (Oita, 2021) World Record Aaron Pike USA T54 1:20:02 (Duluth, 2022) Johnboy Smith GBR T54 1:20:05 (Duluth, 2022) Kota Hokinoue JPN T54 1:20:54 (Seoul, 2013) Daniel Romanchuk USA T54 1:21:36 (Boston, 2019) Rafael Botello Jimenez ESP T54 1:22:09 (Boston, 2017) Patrick Monahan IRL T53 1:22:23 (Duluth, 2019) Luo Xingchuan CHN T54 1:23:49 (Chengdu, 2023) Sho Watanabe JPN T54 1:24:00 (Oita, 2019) Simon Lawson GBR T53 1:25:06 (Boston, 2017) Ma Zhuo CHN T54 1:25:10 (Chengdu, 2023) Hiroki Nishida JPN T54 1:20:28 (Boston, 2017) Brian Siemann USA T53 1:26:46 (Boston, 2017) Hu Yang CHN T54 1:32:15 (Chengdu, 2023) Rob Smith GBR T52 1:55:51 (Dubai, 2017)

