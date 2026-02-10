'Fast Reflexes, Laser Focus, a Hefty Dose of Fearlessness': Kart Racer Liam Nachawati Featured in Dallas Morning News Profile

Media spotlight shines as 2026 race season gets underway

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based international karting standout Liam Nachawati is the subject of an in-depth feature in The Dallas Morning News, spotlighting the elite, globe-trotting world of top-tier kart racing and the extraordinary commitment required to reach the sport's highest levels.

In "The Globe-Trotting, Incredibly Expensive Life of a Young Dallas Racing Talent," Dallas Morning News writer Sarah Hepola explores the fiercely competitive pipeline that feeds motorsports' ultimate prize: a seat in Formula One. The article follows Nachawati's rapid rise from local races to international competition, where young drivers compete on the world stage well before their teenage years.

Hepola speaks with Liam's former karting coach, Alex Cruz, who recalls recognizing his talent almost immediately.

"What struck me was how quickly he was advancing," recalled Cruz, who began working with Liam when he was 6 ½. "He moved from the back of the field to the front and onto the podiums. A lot of the kids are just there because the parents want them to be, but when you start seeing a kid who loves the sport, that's when you realize: 'OK, we have something here.'"

The profile also highlights Nachawati's growing visibility beyond the track. His racing journey—along with encounters with motorsports legends—is documented for more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. In December, Liam, now 11, appeared on a radio podcast with former talk show host and noted automotive enthusiast Jay Leno.

As Hepola writes:

"What you're looking at here is the equivalent of an Olympic athlete," said Leno, gesturing to the boy from Dallas with the round Harry Potter glasses and wearing a white zip-up racing uniform. "In 10 years, he could be world champion. Everybody thinks, 'Oh, you're just driving a car, how hard can that be?' The g-forces, the lightning reflexes. It takes very, very special people to be able to do this."

The national media attention comes as Nachawati kicks off the 2026 racing season, competing in Europe with Ricky Flynn Motorsport in the OKJ category, while racing in the United States with Rolison Performance Group in the X30 category. For more information, visit https://www.liamracing.com/.

SOURCE Liam Nachawati Racing