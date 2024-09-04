Fast Track IT (BIDFTA.COM) Expands Footprint to Nashville, TN with Strategic Acquisition of Bargain Hunt Auctions from Bargain Hunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIDFTA.COM, a leader in the online auctions and reverse logistics industry, is excited to announce the acquisition of Bargain Hunt Auctions, a division of Bargain Hunt. This transaction expands BIDFTA.COM's existing footprint in the Ohio and Northern Kentucky markets into the vibrant market of Nashville, Tennessee and marks a significant milestone in BIDFTA.COM's growth strategy, bringing its innovative auction services to a new audience and enhancing its capabilities to better serve its customers and supply partners.

BIDFTA.COM's platform offers a seamless and user-friendly experience for buyers, featuring 2,500 auctions per week on a wide range of over 200,000 brand name products from over 20 different categories including electronics, home goods, and many more. With a commitment to transparency and security, BIDFTA.COM ensures that every auction is conducted with the highest level of integrity.

"We are thrilled to bring BIDFTA.COM's unique auction experience to Nashville. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to bring our extreme value goods and technology to a crucial and growing market in the Southeast," said Greg Konicki, CEO of BIDFTA.COM. "Bargain Hunt Auctions brings valuable expertise that will greatly benefit our current and future users. The team in Nashville will be critical to our geographic expansion. In addition to the customer base already established, operating a processing facility in the southeast will allow BIDFTA.COM to more effectively and efficiently service our supply partners."

"BIDFTA.COM is the market leader in reverse logistics and online auctions. Our customers will be in very capable hands with BIDFTA.COM and I'm confident Greg's team will continue to grow the merchandise offerings and customer experience," said Sid Keswani, CEO of Bargain Hunt.

To learn more about BIDFTA.COM's services and to start participating in our online auctions, visit our website at www.bidfta.com . Stay updated with our latest news and offerings by following us on Facebook @bidftaonlineauctions and on Instagram @BidFTA. Join us in revolutionizing the online auction experience in Nashville!

About BIDFTA.COM

Founded in 2006, BIDFTA.COM is a premier online auction platform and reverse logistics company. Dedicated to providing leading retailers with a complete solution for maximizing recovery of excess inventory and returned goods through a secure marketplace. Adding new and exciting items daily to our online auctions, BidFTA.com offers everything from furniture, home goods, toys, electronics, baby products, lawn and garden, clothing, and so much more! It's the most thrilling way to purchase the items you want and need at up to 90% off retail prices. At BidFTA.com We Turn Your Wants Into Wins!

About Bargain Hunt

Bargain Hunt (https://www.bargainhunt.com) is a Nashville-based, extreme value experience with 92 retail stores across 10 states. With a team of buyers skilled in acquiring high-quality closeouts, buyouts, overstocks and returns, Bargain Hunt can provide customers savings of 30-70% off other retailers every-day prices on great brand-name items. Bargain Hunt offers crazy savings on an ever-changing assortment of amazing brand-name items across food, beverage, personal care, cleaning, pet, baby, bed, bath, kitchen, home décor, mattresses, apparel, shoes, accessories, toys, electronics, sports and outdoors, lawn and garden, and seasonal categories. By making great closeout, buyout, overstock, and return items available for sale in Bargain Hunt stores and in online auctions, we help to keep high-quality merchandise that customers need and want out of landfills. That's why at Bargain Hunt, customers can be a little green while they save a lot of green. Bargain Hunt, It's the Greatest Extreme Savings Experience on Earth!

