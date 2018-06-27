Fast-Track Leadership Presence For Women In New Communication Course

"There is no better way to get noticed than to improve your communication skills," said Kelly Decker, President of Decker Communications and co-author of Communicate to Influence: How to Inspire Your Audience to Action (McGraw-Hill, 2015). "The female executives with whom we work agree – the more confident, connecting and focused that they came across changed the way they were able to earn trust, drive action, and win opportunities. We developed this course to bring these same skills to rising leaders earlier in their careers."

Decker Communications provides communication strategies, training and actionable insights to C-suite executives and their teams at Fortune 500 companies, leading nonprofits and startups. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco, with an office in New York and clients all across the globe.

Its newest course, Leadership Presence for Women, is a powerful one-day workshop designed to help women leaders own the room, navigate common challenges, create meaningful dialogue, and be heard. Women will learn how to leverage core strengths and use communication skills to project confidence and credibility in any situation. Two expert coaches provide tips, tactics and feedback about real issues experienced by rising women leaders.

The course is limited to only eight participants to maximize impact. In this small group environment, participants will also learn how to use situational awareness to project leadership presence with experiential practice and real-time discussion.

Piloted with audiences in both New York and San Francisco, the preview courses were met with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

"For any woman that wants to learn how to present their thoughts and ideas and own a strong point of view, I would highly recommend this training," said Tara Ruder, Associate Director, Worldwide Training Design & Development at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Aleissia Laidacker, Interaction Director at Magic Leap, shared the sentiment, "The one-on-one session was honest and really constructive. The best feedback I've received."

Sarah Carberry, Head of Multicultural Sales and Operations at Google, described Decker's Leadership Presence for Women as a "Wonderful safe space where women can relate to each other, share and practice openly and learn from their peers."

Leadership Presence for Women is offered as an open enrollment training in New York and San Francisco for $995, and anyone can sign up via Decker's website at https://decker.com. For companies and teams that want to bring this program into their organizations, customization is available.

Decker Communications consults and trains businesses in communications – both in what they say and how they say it. Since 1979 Decker has worked with thousands of leaders in Fortune 500 companies. Decker is the leading expert in business communications, creating focus and confidence to help leaders communicate vision, motivate action or close the deal.

