Fast-track Your Migration to Cloud Communications with ReVeal from Pure IP

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP, a leading global provider of enterprise voice communications, is delighted to launch ReVeal, their new service that accelerates the process of auditing business telephony environments, saving valuable time and resources.

ReVeal

Designed with multi-site organizations in mind, ReVeal is an automated service that collates and processes the technical details of your current telephony environment, and presents the insights in a clear, actionable report perfect for planning a cloud migration project. Whereas producing a detailed analysis manually could take days or weeks, especially in situations where mixed environments and a range of platforms are present, ReVeal can automatically provide an accurate, comprehensive audit of an organization's existing PBX estate within hours.

"With so many organizations migrating their telephony to the cloud, we are continually developing new tools and services that can simplify and accelerate the process for them," said Gary Forrest, CEO at Pure IP, "ReVeal will significantly reduce the time and effort involved in establishing an accurate and comprehensive view of customers' existing telephony estates, and provide the insights upon which a resilient and informed system design and migration plan can be built."

The solution works by processing data downloaded from an organization's PBXs and other communications platforms to provide an accurate and comprehensive understanding of the existing telephony environment. In addition to saving organizations time and money through automation, ReVeal:

Can help organizations identify unused assets in their network

Enables organizations to build better, more accurate migration plans and reduce the risk of unexpected issues arising later

Improves visibility of the legacy estate

Offers completely secure data processing

Is compatible with a wide range of different platforms and PBXs

Is delivered remotely

Standardizes the data format and presentation

ReVeal can present data on everything from devices, to user profiles, firmware, license usage, device configuration, as well as system-wide specification, capability, capacity, and power usage. It is the ideal way to start your journey to cloud communications with any provider or platform, and is the perfect complement to Pure IP's SeRVE for Microsoft Teams.

SeRVE for Microsoft Teams is a fully managed global telephony solution that allows organizations to accelerate and simplify their migration to Microsoft Teams Voice with a secure and easily deployable Direct Routing as a Service solution. The solution combines the strength, scale, and reach of Pure IP's own cloud-based voice network, with the speed and flexibility of their managed services, and 24/7 support from their team of expert voice engineers. Each customer also enjoys total control and visibility into their voice systems provided via their own dedicated online customer portal. The solution is fully customizable with a range of cloud enablement and managed services to support customers through every step of designing, planning, deploying, and maintaining their Teams telephony environment.

About Pure IP

Pure IP connects the old with the new; integrating voice across platforms, systems and applications to provide an end-to-end communications service that enables businesses to collaborate effectively, wherever they are. Their solutions combine the strength, scale, and reach of their own cloud-based global voice network, with the speed and flexibility of their managed services, enhanced visibility through their dedicated customer portal, and 24/7 support from their expert voice engineers.

With full PSTN replacement services in 40 countries and service coverage in over 90, Pure IP's robust, geo-redundant SIP infrastructure and customizable cloud enablement services can help customers consolidate services and reduce the cost and complexity related to managing their telephony. Pure IP's adaptable voice solutions have the power to keep your business connected – on a single network, with a single provider.

