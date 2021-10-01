FastAF Celebrates One Year Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastAF, the premier quick commerce retailer for products and brands that help people live better lives, today announced its one year anniversary. To celebrate its first birthday, FastAF is kicking off a month of festivities for its shoppers, brands and communities called "We're One, Together." FastAF invites everyone to join the party and take advantage of rewards, promotions and special surprises all month long.

"Time flies when you're doing what you love," said Lee Hnetinka, Founder and CEO of FastAF. "Since our launch, our goal has been to provide shoppers with the very best products - ones that help them live better, healthier lives - delivered FastAF."

To toast the inaugural year, FastAF is giving new and existing customers 30% off for all 31 days of October. Shoppers can use this promotion as many times as they want, and there's no minimum order to get the 30% off. Additional give-aways and surprises are planned throughout the month of October.

FastAF is also recognizing selected partners with FastAF Birthday Awards. The winners include:

Fresh on the Scene Award - This brand may be new, but is already making an impact.

Winner: Dedcool

Brand With a Plan Award - For the brand that walks the walk, is on a mission to make a change.

Winner: Biodynamic Coffee

Most Innovative Flavors Award - The brand pushing our taste buds to new heights.

Winner: Truff

East Coast Fave Award - Our top selling brand with East Coast FastAF customers.

Winner: Bala

West Coast Fave Award - Our top selling brand with West Coast FastAF customers.

Winner: Boy Smells

Game Changer Award - For the brand that has completely altered our daily life in a meaningful way.

Winner: Fly By Jing

"FastAF has been an incredible partner," says Fly by Jing CEO and Founder Jing Gao. "The platform has allowed a lot of users to play with their flavor profiles, mix our product with others you may not have thought of (hello, ice cream), and get it to them all in 2 hours or less. It's been a very exciting year for the business, and we can't wait to see what's next."



ABOUT FASTAF

FastAF is the premier quick commerce retailer for instant access to a highly curated list of premium products from exclusive brands -- delivered to customers in minutes. Launched in 2020 by founder and CEO Lee Hnetinka, FastAF and its tech-forward approach has rapidly become the preferred choice for shoppers who value speed and on-trend products from brands that help them live better lives with quality, healthy and sustainable products. FastAF has thoughtfully partnered with more than 600 national and local retailers and currently operates in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York, with more markets opening soon. FastAF and its parent company, Darkstore, are backed by leading venture capital firms, including Cota Capital, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, R/GA Ventures and Village Global.

Visit FastAF.com to learn more, and follow FastAF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Download the FastAF app for iOS in the App store.

