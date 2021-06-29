FastAF Hires Adi Ofer As Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastAF, the leading quick commerce company for premium daily essentials in North America, today announced that it has hired Adi Ofer as Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to FastAF Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lee Hnetinka.

"Our customers are getting smarter and are seeking an unparalleled shopping experience. Having the best technology at the core of the FastAF experience is what has allowed us to separate ourselves from previous retailers. We are excited to bring on Adi who is known for architecting decentralized systems at scale underpinned by large amounts of data to drive accuracy and speed" said Lee Hnetinka, Founder and CEO of FastAF. "We believe our long-term competitive advantage will continue to be the technology and AI we build and I'm thrilled to have him on the team as we look to take FastAF worldwide."

As Chief Technology Officer of FastAF, Ofer will oversee Engineering, which includes the technology we use in our micro fulfillment centers, Data Science, and AI & Machine Learning to better serve our customers in a more personal way. Ofer will also focus on expanding the FastAF offering to new platforms including Android, Web and unlocking more value for our customers as FastAF continues to deliver the most premium level of commerce there is for consumers' everyday lives.

"I am excited about the opportunity of joining a team that is truly reinventing the way people shop. I look forward to helping fuel FastAF's next stage of growth with leading-edge technology capabilities that will transform the customer experience and break new ground in the industry," said Ofer.

Ofer joins FastAF from a series of leading companies including Netskope, Rubrik, Uber, Google and EMC. A veteran technology leader, Ofer has an excellent track record of scaling world-class teams and building out high-performance reliable products and infrastructure in both high-growth startups and large, global innovative companies. Ofer is passionate about science and technology and its intersection with creating simplistic and personalized experiences.

Ofer's appointment follows the notable executive hire of Susan Panico as Chief Marketing Officer. FastAF has doubled the number of company team members in the last month to support the company's rapid growth as the leader for bringing the premium brands people want and can discover in two hours or less.

FastAF and Darkstore

Headquartered in San Francisco, Darkstore and FastAF's mission is to discover and deliver the world's products to you better, faster. Your new local shop brings the essentials you can't live without to your doorstep in less than two hours. We believe there can be a better shopping experience, and we're reimagining what retail looks like by bringing the brands everyone wants to a Darkstore in every neighborhood. FastAF today partners with nearly 600 national and local premium brands to offer 2-hour delivery to customers in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Miami. Darkstore is backed by investors including Cota Capital, EQT Ventures, Pivot North, R/GA Ventures and Village Global. For more information, please visit FastAF.com

