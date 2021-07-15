FastAF Launches A New Category of Frozen Eats

"Our customers come to FastAF because of our premium selection and the elevated experience we provide," says Lee Hnetinka, Founder and CEO of FastAF. "Our goal is to be in every category that is essential to our daily lives and with the launch of Frozen Eats, expansion into frozen consumer goods is another step in that direction."

To celebrate the new category launch and National Ice Cream Day (Saturday, July 17 - Sunday, July 18), customers will be able to summon the FastAF ice cream truck through the app for a flat fee of $50. With the truck, consumers will get to select from three assortments including That's Bold (artisanal flavors), FastAF Faves, and No Moo (dairy-free, plant-based), all delivered by the FastAF ice cream truck. The FastAF ice cream truck is available for a limited number of deliveries on a first come, first serve basis.

Customers will also have the ability to purchase curated ice cream bundles sans truck, featuring additional premium brands for an at home experience. The bundles will be available throughout the weekend and come in themes including Vacation Vibes ($25), Coffee Obsession ($30), and the Ultimate Sundae ($35) ranging all for $25 - $35. Alongside Frozen Eats, FastAF will continue to offer delivery of their premium essentials, in two hours or less.

"We're thrilled to be a part of FastAF's Frozen Eats category," says Natasha Case, CEO and Founder of Coolhaus. "National Ice Cream Day is a big holiday for us and the expansion of the Frozen Eats category allows consumers the ability to get our unique products quicker than ever before."

Following the launch weekend, customers will be able to continue to buy from the premium selection in the Frozen Eats category offered on FastAF. FastAF will add to the Frozen Eats category to include a mix of savory meals and snacks (Chef Bombay, Nuggs, Cappello's, and more) in the coming weeks.

ABOUT FASTAF

Headquartered in San Francisco, FastAF's mission is to discover and deliver the world's products better and faster. The premium essentials app brings a curated selection of items to your doorstep in less than two-hours. FastAF works with over 600 national and local premium brands to offer 2-hour delivery in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Miami. FastAF's parent company, Darkstore, is backed by investors including EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, and Village Global. For more information, please visit FastAF.com .

SOURCE FastAF

Related Links

https://fastaf.com/

