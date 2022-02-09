FastAF Launches Curated Valentine's Day Bouquets

The Valentine's Day bouquets are available for purchase on FastAF starting today, February 9th, 2022. Orders will be delivered exclusively on February 14, 2022. Quantities are limited, so shoppers are encouraged to reserve their orders before they are sold out.

FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF) is the curated quick commerce retailer with a selection of brands that are healthy and higher quality – delivered in minutes. Launched in 2020 by founder and CEO Lee Hnetinka, FastAF has rapidly become the preferred choice for shoppers who value speed and products that enable them to live better. Partnering with more than 600 national and local retailers FastAF has curated the healthiest selection on earth and currently operates in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. FastAF is backed by leading venture capital firms, and angel investors: Luxor Capital, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Cota Capital, R/GA Ventures, Village Global, Interlace Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, renowned angel investor and CoinBase Board Member, Gokul Rajaram, R/GA's Founder & Chairman, Bob Greenberg, and Former President of Expedia, Inc., Gary Fritz.

