Fastaff Travel Nursing and U.S. Nursing Named to Staffing Industry Analysts Largest U.S. Staffing Firms

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based Healthcare Staffing Services, the holding group for Fastaff Travel Nursing (Fastaff) and U.S. Nursing Corporation, has been named among Staffing Industry Analysts' Largest U.S. Staffing Firms for the third consecutive year.

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has released its 2018 report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. Ranked by revenue, the report covers firms that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2017. This is SIA's 23rd annual report on the largest U.S. staffing firms and features 143 companies. Out of the 143 staffing firms ranked, U.S. Nursing and Fastaff are only listed among 18 nurse staffing firms within their industry.

"The 143 companies included in this year's report generated a combined revenue of $83.6 billion and had an estimated 58.6 percent of market share," said Barry Asin, president of SIA. "These organizations stand out for their sizable operations, impressive achievements and as industry leaders in today's competitive and dynamic ecosystem."

The growth of Fastaff and U.S. Nursing continues to accelerate due to its fast response satisfying hard-to-fill, specialized positions with nurses in such fields as cardiac and pediatrics. With a unique core competency of delivering these critical care nurses in 10 days or less, Fastaff empowers hospitals to offer uninterrupted care and keep revenue steady even in the face of staffing shortages.

"It's an honor to be named among our peers who are committed to uninterrupted quality patient care in America," said Fastaff president and CEO Allison Beer. "It's an even greater thrill for me to foster a culture where employees thrive and see them rewarded for their dedication toward filling chronically unfilled positions in the most urgent and critical situations, and with leaders who are committed to fostering a culture where employees thrive."

As the pioneer and industry leader of Rapid Response® travel nurse staffing, Fastaff is a premier staffing partner, providing urgent and crucial temporary nurses to hospitals in need while offering its travel nurses the highest pay in the industry. Fastaff partners with healthcare facilities nationwide to meet acute staffing needs and provide round-the-clock, unparalleled patient care. Fastaff has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and positions on SIA's Largest and Fastest Growing Companies lists, as well as Colorado Top Workplaces. Fastaff Travel Nursing is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.fastaff.com.

Since 1989, U.S. Nursing has been committed to working with healthcare facilities and nursing professionals to provide turnkey solutions during labor disputes. U.S. Nursing has staffed or helped avert more than 95% of all healthcare labor negotiations nationwide and is the only work stoppage partner that provides full operational staffing, transportation, logistics, consultation and leadership. U.S. Nursing staffed and managed the largest healthcare strikes in the last decade (2006 – 2016) as listed in Fortune. U.S. Nursing is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.usnursing.com.

