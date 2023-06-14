Fastbase follows up on revenue potential

Google Analytic users now granted access to Fastbase revolutionary leads add-on 

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase, Inc. (OTC:FBSE) web analytics company, announces a follow up press release regarding the revenue potential of announcement made May 13 2023 about Google Analytics users have now access to the company's revolutionary WebLeads add-on that can generate leads from website traffic and provide surprisingly high interest and growth opportunities.

Fastbase leads add-on for Google Analytics allows users to see the companies that visit their website, the pages they visit, and the contact information for the decision makers at those companies. This invaluable information can help businesses better understand their target audience and tailor their marketing efforts to drive more qualified leads and ultimately increase sales.

"It´s a valuable tool to Google Analytics users," said Rasmus Refer, CEO. "By providing access to company information and decision maker contact details, businesses can significantly increase their sales and growth opportunities. As a result, we expect that we could see increased revenues of $4 to 5 million."

Interested users can visit WebLeads add-on  to learn more and sign up for a FREE trial at Fastbase.com

Fastbase have added access for Google Analytics users at a defining moment in the tech market. According to Fidelity's Sector Portfolio Manager "virtually every company in every industry is now looking to use technology to get closer to its customers, innovate more quickly" and that "companies that provide the technology to aid in these transitions could be potential beneficiaries of this trend. Firms such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Twilio and Microsoft have supported this investment thesis."

Don't miss out on the opportunity to take your sales and growth to the next level. Check out Fastbase's leads add-on today and see the results for yourself.

Forward-Looking Statement 

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future,", "will","should," "expected," "anticipates,", "eventually", "projected." Be cautioned that penny stocks are volatile and risky, and no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford losing their investment.

