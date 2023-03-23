Fastbase Inc board plans to file FORM10 for its subsidiary Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE)

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc (OTC:FBSE) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has voted to file Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its subsidiary Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) in order for the company to become fully reporting.

This next step is fundamental to the Company's efforts to provide additional transparency to its shareholders and bring additional focus on the Company from a larger group of qualified investors and acquisition candidates.

Being fully reporting means the Company will be begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K. The Form 10 filing provides investors with detailed and audited information about the Company's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors, and financial statements.

The ongoing obligation to timely file with the SEC will help the Company's new and current investors make more informed and educated investment decisions about the Company.

The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the OTC markets under the symbol "TRFE".

Trustfeed's majority shareholder is Fastbase (OTC:FBSE)

