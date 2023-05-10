Fastbase, Inc. (FBSE) Announces Plan to File Form 10 Registration Statement with SEC

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase, Inc. (OTC: FBSE) announced today that its legal counsel has finalized the Form10 – General Form of Registration of Securities in order for its subsidiary, Trustfeed Corp. (OTC: TRFE), to become fully reporting with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Trustfeed expects filing the Form10 with SEC in the coming days.

Rasmus Refer, CEO, Fastbase stated, "The planned Form 10 filing will provide investors with detailed information about Trustfeed, including an overview of its business strategies, risk factors, as well as audited financial statements. We believe that this next step is fundamental to Trustfeed's efforts to provide transparency to shareholders and to bring additional focus upon Trustfeed from a large group of qualified investors and acquisition candidates."

Mr. Refer added, "With Fastbase being the majority shareholder of Trustfeed, Trustfeed attaining fully-reporting status is in line with the plans of both Fastbase and Trustfeed to pursue significant acquisitions in 2023. Both companies plan to do stock-based acquisitions to improve revenues, strengthen market position, and create shareholder value. The growth of Trustfeed through any future acquisitions directly benefits Fastbase and its shareholders through the revenue stream generated by Trustfeed. We are already in communication with partners in the merger and acquisition sector."

Once the Form 10 is declared effective, Trustfeed will be required to meet SEC reporting requirements of filing quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, including audited financial statements, along with current reports on Form 8-K, in addition to complying with all other obligations under the Exchange Act of 1934.

"By filing the Form10, we are our journey which we expect will eventually allow Trustfeed to be listed on a senior exchange and to provide the utmost transparency in the market, all of which brings added value to Trustfeed stock and, as a result of Fastbase owning approx. eighty percent of Trustfeed shares, added value to Fastbase and its own shareholders," said Rasmus Refer, Fastbase CEO.

Fastbase is a web and data company providing business insights on a large scale and offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers detailed information on website visitors for the past 24 months, including the name of the company, contact information, emails, and LinkedIn profiles.

